Brexton Busch earns first win since father Kyle Busch passed away
The 11-year-old Brexton continues his racing progression, even after the tragic loss of his father and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch
Brexton Busch wins (via Samantha Busch IG)
In the weeks following the unthinkable loss of Kyle Busch at just 41 years old, the Busch family has been very open about their struggle to move on without KB.
Busch died suddenly just before the Coca-Cola 600 race weekend on May 21, due to sepsis brought on by severe pneumonia. In an incredible moment of strength, the entire Busch family was at the track just a few days after Kyle's passing, on the grid for the Coke 600 while the NASCAR world paid tribute to the fallen legend.
Despite this unimaginable loss, his 11-year-old son Brexton quickly got back behind the wheel as he continues his own racing career. He even waved the green flag at the Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway while his grandfather Tom drove Kyle's No. 51 Legends Car around the track.
Now, less than two months after the death of two-time NASCAR Cup champion, Brexton has returned to Victory Lane.
He was competing at the Port City Raceway dirt track in Oklahoma, driving in multiple divisions, but the win came in the restricted micro sprint class. He started all the way back in 14th, but drove through the field, claiming the A-Main win in his green No. 18 machine.
He bowed in Victory Lane with the checkered flag in hand, paying tribute to his father's iconic celebration.
"This is the first win since Kyle's passing," Brexton's mother Samantha Busch posted on Instagram. "There was a lot of emotions today to say the very least. Beyond proud of him not just for winning but all that he's navigating at a young age, beyond shattered Kyle isn't here to be part of this, beyond grateful for all the support and amazing people we have around us."
Samantha documented the evening on her IG story, and mentioned how several drivers came over to offer advice to Brexton.
Brexton Busch wins
Photo by: via Samantha Busch IG
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