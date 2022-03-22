Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman add races at COTA

Wallace will compete this weekend in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

It will be one of two planned starts for Wallace with the team this season with the other set for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in July.

“I’m looking forward to partnering back up with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series after making my first career start in NASCAR with them about 10 years ago,” said Wallace.

“The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team is always strong and I’m excited to be competing with them at COTA and Indianapolis.”

Wallace made his NASCAR national series debut with JGR in 2012, making six starts in the No. 20 Toyota during the 2012 and 2014 seasons. Wallace competed in one Xfinity race last season with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Bowman to compete in Trucks

Bowman, one of three different Hendrick Motorsports drivers to win in the Cup season’s first five races, will compete in Saturday’s Truck Series race at COTA, Motorsport.com has learned.

Bowman, 28, will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports and making his first start in the series since 2017.

In two previous Truck Series starts, Bowman’s best finish was sixth at Atlanta for GMS Racing in the 2017 season. Bowman had seven career Cup wins and one in the Xfinity Series.