Wallace's runner-up finish overshadowed by radio incident
Bubba Wallace’s strong performance in Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race was marred by an unfortunate incident at the race’s conclusion.
Just after Wallace took the checkered flag and finished as runner-up to Kyle Larson in the $1 million-to-the-winner event at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, someone keyed into his No. 23 23XI Racing team radio channel with a derogatory message.
“Go back to where you came from you a******. You’re not wanted in NASCAR,” the person said.
A spokesperson for 23XI Racing told Motorsport.com that Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s premier series, did not hear the comments or acknowledge them at the time.
NASCAR officials confirmed their security operation is investigating the incident in an attempt to determine who accessed his radio channel and how.
A bittersweet result
For Wallace, the runner-up finish was bittersweet.
Had it been a regular race, Wallace would likely have been much more upbeat with his result, which continues a recent string of strong runs over the last month, including a pair of top-five finishes at Kansas and Darlington, S.C.
“I didn’t know anything coming into this race, and after the first run, I had to go into conserve mode – conserve the rear tires. That was the biggest thing,” he said. “After last night, I was really skeptical on how we were going to run – we weren’t very good.
“Even saving, I just didn’t have what (Larson) had. I thought we could close the gap a lot more than we did, but just didn’t have it.
“I’m pumped for (teammate) Tyler (Reddick) finishing third. Just have to continue to carry the momentum and have some fun in Charlotte (next weekend).”
Wallace and his No. 23 Toyota showed their strength early in the race. When a caution came out in the first 20 laps, Wallace joined Larson and Reddick to pit early for new tires.
Larson sliced through the field and into the lead on the new tires and Wallace got to as high as second before the halfway break.
Following pit stops, Wallace came off pit road behind Larson but no caution in the second half, never had an opportunity to close the gap on the winner.
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota Camry
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
“He could attack hard and have something there in the end,” Wallace said of Larson. “If this was a normal race, something to be excited about – but this was for a $1 million, and you come up short and walk away with nothing.
“Tail tucked between our legs, but all-in-all, just continue to ride the momentum train. We came up one spot short. Congrats to Larson. He’s been on a rail lately.
“Now we show up to our home turf. We have to keep the momentum rolling there and get ourselves deeper into the playoffs. I’m excited to be where we are at right now.”
Related video
Latest news
How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis
How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis How Miyata missed clear chance to beat Lawson at Autopolis
DJR not blaming parity for slump
DJR not blaming parity for slump DJR not blaming parity for slump
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash Stefan Wilson suffered fractured vertebra in Indy 500 crash
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential" North Wilkesboro's NASCAR future "has a lot of potential"
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.