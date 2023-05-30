Video: Almirola shoves Bubba Wallace in heated conversation
NASCAR's longest race of the year saw drama both on the track and off it with a heated confrontation on pit road during a red flag period.
In the middle of the second stage of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the race was red-flagged briefly due to rain. 157 of 400 laps were completed.
With the cars parked on pit road, drivers were then allowed to exit their vehicles while NASCAR assessed the conditions and dried the track.
During that time, a fan captured video of what appeared to be a heated disagreement between Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola.
At one point, Almirola shoves Wallace and they continue arguing. No fireworks ensued on track once the race got back underway, with Wallace going on to finish fourth and Almirola finishing 25th.
"Yeah, we were just frustrated on how we raced each other," Wallace said after the race. "We were in stage two of the Coke 600. I finished fourth and that’s a good day for our team.”
He later told FOX Sports that he wasn't surprised by Almirola's reaction, saying: "When you walk around with two faces, that’s what you get.”
Wallace has been on a hot streak as of late with three straight top-five finishes. There was also the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, where he was the runner-up to Kyle Larson. He now sits 35 points above the playoff cut line.
Almirola gave his thoughts as well when asked about the confrontation: "Early in the race I felt like I gave him a lot of room we were racing and I felt like I was running him pretty clean and I felt like he was racing me really dirty. I let him go and then he shot me the bird, so I just went to go ask him why he shot me the bird and he started mouthing off and cussing at me and I just told him I wasn’t going to have that. Yeah, disappointing, but that's him."
Almirola leaves Charlotte 26th in the championship standings with just one top-ten finish so far this year.
Zane Smith proud of "outstanding job" with Coke 600 top-10
Chase Elliott suspended by NASCAR after Hamlin crash
Latest news
Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'
Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it' Winning a grueling Coke 600 showed Blaney 'can still do it'
Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”
Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car” Permane: Alpine is not "a Monaco-special car”
Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”
Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids” Miller: 2023 MotoGP title fight “like last year on steroids”
Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans
Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans Villeneuve ends WEC campaign with Vanwall after being dropped for Le Mans
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.