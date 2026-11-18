NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing makes crew chief change for Bubba Wallace and Corey Heim

23XI Racing has changed part of its crew chief lineup ahead of the 2027 NASCAR Cup season, focusing on Wallace's No. 23 and Heim's No. 67 team

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 18, 2026, 8:15 PM

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Bubba Wallace and Corey Heim (via Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

23XI Racing announced its crew chief lineup for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season, making changes for the No. 23 of Bubba Wallace, as well as the No. 67 of Corey Heim.

Davin Restivo will become Wallace's new crew chief, replacing Charles Denike, who will now lead Heim's first full-time season in the Cup Series.

Restivo was the crew chief for Riley Herbst and the No. 35 team (now the No. 67) from 2025-2026, while Denike led Wallace's No. 23 team since the start of the 2025 season. While the Denike/Wallace pairing won the 2025 Brickyard 400, they went winless this past year.

Before joining 23XI, Restivo worked as a crew chief in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series.

“While this was a banner year for us in the win column, it has always been our goal to build a championship-caliber organization,” said 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin. “We feel these changes make all three of our teams stronger heading into 2027. Charles, Davin and Billy have all been a big part of what we've built here, and we expect big things from them and their drivers.”

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Heim won two races as a part-time driver in 2026, with Bookie Barker as the crew chief. There will be no change to Tyler Reddick's No. 45 team as Billy Scott continues as crew chief.

It's understood that there are some mixing and matching of the road crews as well, but it is primarily a crew chief swap.

Added Steve Lauletta, 23XI team president: “As we look ahead to the 2027 season, the competition leadership team was challenged with how to continue taking the next steps towards best developing our teams and optimizing our talent, and we feel these changes to the crew chief lineup will best position 23XI to compete for wins each weekend. We had a great season with some fantastic wins, but we know we have to keep pushing and innovating to compete for a championship, and that’s what these moves are meant to do.”

Dave Rogers, the senior director of competition, said "we believe these changes best fit our team members’ many talents and will position our teams to continue improving as we seek greater consistency, race wins, and our first Cup championship. Charles’ calm leadership style will guide Corey and the 67 team as he builds on this season’s accomplishments. Davin’s relentless attitude and keen eye for detail will be a great fit for Bubba and the No. 23 team. Billy and Tyler have proven to be a winning pair, and we’re excited to see their partnership enhance following a successful 2026 campaign. We look forward to the results each team will deliver in 2027 as we continue to build on a foundation of collaboration at Airspeed.”

23XI Racing won eight races during the 2026 season, including the Daytona 500 and Brickyard 400. Reddick led all drivers with six wins, ending the year fifth in the championship standings.

Wallace was 11th, and Herbst was 30th. Heim was not eligible for points, but became the first part-time driver to win multiple races in a single season since 1987.

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