NASCAR Cup Phoenix II

Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss

Wallace was leading Sunday's NASCAR Cup race before the final caution and the trip down pit road that followed

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Oct 19, 2026, 12:29 AM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

Bubba Wallace has been brushing shoulders with Victory Lane throughout the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, but he has yet to reach Victory Lane.

Phoenix was just the latest close call for Wallace and the No. 23 team, which haven't won a race since the summer of 2025 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Along with two runner-up finishes, he has led over 300 laps this year, which is more than any other driver without a 2026 win.

At Phoenix, everything was falling into place and Wallace was in control of the race when the final caution flew. He led the field down pit road, but left in ninth place. That due to the fact that three cars stayed out and several others opted for right-sides only while Wallace led those who took four fresh tires.

But he never got the chance to see what he could do with those tires, as Wallace was sent to the rear of the field for speeding on pit road. He apologized to the team and only managed to fight his way back to 17th after leading 52 laps.

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

After quietly exiting the car, Wallace put his head in his hands as teammate Tyler Reddick celebrated the race win.

It's a story he's lives various times throughout the year, with mistakes or misfortune denying him a win that was nearly his. Crew Chief Charles Denike was right there to offer him support after climbing from the car.

"Yeah, unfortunate," said Wallace after the race, explaining why he got a penalty. "Our team is so good at finding all the gray areas to operate in and find our limits (on pit road), and I think I exposed it a little bit too much around the corner. Corner pitting is really, really tough. The lack of visibility that you have, you're trying to, one, not try to run through too many boxes, but also not give up too much time because you can. You do speed up through those sections. And so you've got to remember when you speed up, you can't cut too much distance (between the timing lines). And so when you cut too much distance and speed up, it adds to a speeding penalty, and I hate it for our team. This 23 group has worked so hard all year long and no results to show for it, or we come up just short.

Wallace also tried to look on the bright side, as 23XI still won the race and Toyota wrapped up the manufacturer's title with three races still to go in the season.

"...So it's frustrating," he continued. "It's super hard to be happy right now, but happy for the team, (the) 45 [Reddick] getting another win. Happy for Toyota, locked up the manufacturer's championship. So it's been really fun driving Toyotas this year, but I just can't seem to close the deal out. So yeah, three more to go."

On his post-race chat with his crew chief, Wallace added that "the most exciting thing is we get to go home tonight, and my family is excited to see me, so that's what he reminded me of."

23XI Racing has eight victories this year, with six courtesy of Reddick and the other two from part-time driver Corey Heim.

Read Also:

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



42 min



Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race





Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Phoenix II



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Phoenix II





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

More from

Bubba Wallace





Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Winners and losers from NASCAR Cup at Charlotte after dramatic finish





Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman uninjured after vicious crash in Charlotte NASCAR Cup race



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Charlotte II



Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman uninjured after vicious crash in Charlotte NASCAR Cup race





Winners and losers from an intriguing NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Las Vegas II



Winners and losers from an intriguing NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

More from

23XI Racing





Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Phoenix II



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Phoenix II





Tyler Reddick wins Phoenix NASCAR Cup thriller as Kyle Larson crashes



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



2 h



Tyler Reddick wins Phoenix NASCAR Cup thriller as Kyle Larson crashes





Bubba Wallace "paid the price on our front tires" in battle for Vegas win



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Las Vegas II



Bubba Wallace "paid the price on our front tires" in battle for Vegas win

Latest news





Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



9 min



Bubba Wallace laments mistake after heartbreaking Phoenix loss





NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



30 min



NASCAR is getting the championship finish it has pursued since 1992





Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



42 min



Zane Smith furious as he slams into Carson Hocevar after NASCAR Cup race





Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Phoenix II



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Phoenix II



1 h



Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Phoenix II

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe