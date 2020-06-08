NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace says "I'm good" after scary post-race incident
By:
Jun 8, 2020

Bubba Wallace was treated and released from the infield care center at Atlanta Motor Speedway following a scary incident on pit road at the conclusion of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Immediately after the race, Fox Sports showed video of Wallace needing assistance after getting out of his car and appearing to suffer an episode of dizziness. He then stood up and sat on the pit road wall.

 

Fox pit reporter Jamie Little started an interview with Wallace, who initially said he was OK, but soon appeared to begin to suffer the symptoms again and Little cut short the interview.

Wallace was transported by ambulance to the care center and taken inside on a stretcher but he could be seen on video speaking to medical personnel as he went in.

Less than an hour later, NASCAR issued a statement saying Wallace had been treated and released.

Later Sunday night Wallace posted a message on his Twitter account in which he said, “I’m good” and joked that he “Got sent to the Gulag,” a reference to a prison fortress in the game “Call of Duty” where players are sent to fight for a chance to return to the battlefield. 

 

Wallace finished 21st in the race after running as high as sixth. His run was hampered by a loose wheel that required Wallace to make an unscheduled pit stop.

“We thought we were okay,” Wallace said in a statement after the race. “We had that loose wheel, but all-in-all our team couldn’t get a hold of our balance.”

The Cup Series next race is Wednesday night at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

