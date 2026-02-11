Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Shane van Gisbergen came to NASCAR for ovals; aims to make Chase

All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
All the important statistics from day one of the 2026 F1 Bahrain test

Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher reveals what has surprised him the most about IndyCar so far
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500

Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

Wallace has finished second twice before in the Daytona 500, and he's "getting a lot of signs that it’s going to be a good weekend" for the No. 23 team

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Getty Images

There are four crown jewel events that stand above all the others in NASCAR, and Bubba Wallace already has a victory in one of them, prevailing over Kyle Larson to win the 2025 Brickyard 400.

But what about the Daytona 500? The 23XI Racing is no stranger to the front of the pack at superspeedways, and earned his first Cup win at Daytona's sister track -- Talladega Superspeedway in 2021.

In the 500, Wallace has been strong as well, coming agonizingly close to hoisting the Harley J. Earl trophy twice before in his career. In 2018, he finished second in his Daytona 500 debut, and recorded another runner-up finish there a few years later in 2022.

That year, he was even closer to the win, touching the left-rear fender of race winner Austin Cindric as they crossed the line, finishing the race just 0.036s shy of a Daytona 500 victory.

A sign of good things to come?

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Getty Images

Sunday will mark Wallace's ninth start in the 500, and he is already feeling confident due to certain 'signs' that he has been getting. 

“I feel really good about it," said Wallace during Daytona 500 Media Day, who was smiling and laughing as he answered various questions. "Getting a lot of signs that it’s going to be a good weekend, so don’t ask me what said signs were, but they were good ones. I feel good about our chances, we’ve obviously grown and matured as a team from last year and from the start of 23XI and the start of the 23 team we’ve grown in a lot of spots. To come into this year more confident and more focused. We’ve just got to dot our I’s and cross our t’s, I think I say that every year here at Daytona 500 media day. We just have to put it all together.”

As for what those signs could be, perhaps he'll divulge more if he does go to Victory Lane at the end of the weekend. But part of it has to be how well he and his 23XI Racing team are working together after several years of growth. 

"Just the communication, you feel more confident in each other and that continues to evolve and grow over the years," commented Wallace. "It doesn’t matter if it’s Year 1 or Year 20, you learn something new about the people you work with every day. It’s just being more comfortable and putting that all together.”

Taking 23XI to the next level

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

He also believes 23XI has the potential to 'disrupt' the Big 3 teams (Hendrick, Gibbs, Penske), and for good reason. 23XI Racing made it all the way to the Championship 4 and won the regular season title with Tyler Reddick in 2024. Last year, 23XI was one of just four teams beyond the Big 3 to get their drivers to Victory Lane.

"We want to put our name in that category, and they are really passionate about that," said Wallace. "We had a great leadership meeting a couple weeks ago that emphasized on a lot of key notes and it was a big reflection of all of us in that room. So just high expectations. It starts with waking up with the right attitude and being present and being on time and giving it your all every day. How can you be better than the previous day. It’s understanding that mindset and adapting to that is going to be huge for us. Just keep pushing.

"This sport is really hard, the big three have been around for awhile. Key people come and go and they insert their philosophies. We are still growing but we’ve already done some pretty cool things in a short amount of time and we have to keep pushing for more.”

That all begins with Daytona this weekend, and Wallace is clearly confident as the sport's biggest event rapidly approaches.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year
Next article Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
How Daytona 500 qualifying works in the NASCAR Cup Series

Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Austin Cindric and Team Penske lead the first Daytona 500 practice

What’s in a number? The numerology around Daytona 500 winners

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
What’s in a number? The numerology around Daytona 500 winners
More from
Bubba Wallace

Why it took six days for Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace to talk Kansas

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Why it took six days for Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace to talk Kansas

Denny Hamlin isn't the owner of 23XI Racing on Sundays

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Denny Hamlin isn't the owner of 23XI Racing on Sundays

Kansas Cup race was every playoff driver for himself

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
Kansas Cup race was every playoff driver for himself
More from
23XI Racing

Michael Jordan, Heather Gibbs headline Friday in NASCAR trial

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michael Jordan, Heather Gibbs headline Friday in NASCAR trial

23XI, Front Row and NASCAR work on jury forms ahead of trial

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
23XI, Front Row and NASCAR work on jury forms ahead of trial

Judge orders Penske and Hendrick to give full depositions to 23XI, Front Row

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Judge orders Penske and Hendrick to give full depositions to 23XI, Front Row

Latest news

Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Denny Hamlin says NASCAR needs billions-dollar investment to grow

Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Bubba Wallace sees 'good signs,' confident in Daytona 500 win shot

How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
How Joe Gibbs supported the Hamlins over the past year

Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Why three-time NASCAR champion Joey Logano is bald now