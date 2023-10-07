Subscribe
Previous / NASCAR: Kevin Harvick's Talladega DQ "pretty straightforward" Next / Reddick tops Bell for Roval Cup pole; Hamlin spins
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II Practice report

Bubba Wallace fastest in Roval Cup practice; Larson wrecks

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing team-mate Tyler Reddick topped an eventful practice session Saturday at the Charlotte Roval.

Jim Utter
By:

The top four average lap speeds came for the first 20-minute session on Saturday with Wallace leading the way at 102.295mph.

Reddick, who is also in the playoffs, was second fastest (102.210 mph) while Chase Briscoe was third (102.062 mph).

“Either way we do it, no matter what the strategy is, if I get the most out of our car, we’ll be stacked up near the top,” said Reddick, who led the field in ten-lap averages.

Corey LaJoie was fourth and A.J. Allmendinger – who led the second 20-minute group – was fifth overall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick had the fastest average lap speed (101.201 mph). Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Just as the final minutes of the first group clicked off, Kyle Larson hit the wall near oval track Turn 1, doing extensive damage to his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Group A

23XI Racing teammates Wallace and Reddick led the way in the first 20-minute session with Wallace’s average lap speed of 102.295 mph at the top of the speed chart.

Reddick was second-quick (102.210 mph) and Briscoe was third (102.061 mph).

LaJoie ended up fourth and Daniel Suarez completed the top five.

Ty Dillon wrecked in Turn 1 in the opening minutes of practice and had to take his No. 77 Chevrolet to the garage for repairs. Christopher Bell also made contact with the wall shortly after that near the backstretch chicane.

In the final minutes of the session, Larson hit the wall entering oval Turn 1 and the damage was bad enough that he took his No. 5 Chevrolet right to the garage for repairs.

 

Larson’s team will move to a backup car which means he will not qualify and will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Group B

Allmendinger was among the first to hit the track in the second group and had the top average lap speed )101.956 mph).

Ty Gibbs was second quick (101.813 mph) and Chase Elliott was third (101.607 mph).

Last week’s race winner, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Justin Haley rounded out the top five.

Blaney tagged the oval track Turn 1 wall in the opening minutes of the second session but did not appear to suffer serious damage to his No. 12 Ford.

shares
comments

NASCAR: Kevin Harvick's Talladega DQ "pretty straightforward"

Reddick tops Bell for Roval Cup pole; Hamlin spins
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

NASCAR XFINITY
Charlotte Roval

Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race Mayer pulls off must-win in Charlotte Roval Xfinity race

Reddick tops Bell for Roval Cup pole; Hamlin spins

Reddick tops Bell for Roval Cup pole; Hamlin spins

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II

Reddick tops Bell for Roval Cup pole; Hamlin spins Reddick tops Bell for Roval Cup pole; Hamlin spins

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault" Hamilton: Russell clash in F1 Qatar GP "100% my fault"

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life" Piastri: 57 qualifying laps made Qatar F1 "hardest race of my life"

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash F1 Qatar GP: Verstappen takes 14th win of 2023; Mercedes drivers clash

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe