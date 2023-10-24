Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Homestead
News

Buescher in playoff trouble after "brutal day" at Homestead

Chris Buescher entered the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs as one of the hottest drivers in the series but his path to a championship has now become a desperate one.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Published
Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang

Buescher won three of the five final races in the regular season but his journey since the start of the playoffs has been a rough ride.

His best finish was third in the opening race at Darlington but he’s finished 11th or worse in four of the last five races, including 21st Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Yeah, that was a brutal day. We worked hard on this (car) and got it better. We started off the race really tight and went a lap down and didn’t have any opportunities to get that back,” Buescher said.

“The cautions didn’t fall at the right time for us and about the time they would start the green flag (pit) cycles, something would happen. We couldn’t quite catch the break we needed. We did find some good speed and I feel like on equal tires there at the end we would have been able to move up quite a bit. It just wasn’t the case.”

Read Also:

With his No. 17 RFK Racing Ford running the best it had at the end of the race, Buescher was hoping for a late caution bunch the field a final time, but it was not to be.

“We finally got back on the lead lap with 30 (laps) to go but we had a fairly large tire deficit, and we were still able to run up on the last few guys that had pitted for tires,” he said.

“So, I knew we were improving, we just didn’t get to show it. We needed a caution with 20 to go and we would have been in a lot better shape.”

The disappointing finish left Buescher last in points among the six remaining playoff drivers vying for two remaining spots in the Championship 4.

Only a win at this weekend’s race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway – and the automatic advancement that comes with it – can save Buescher’s title hopes now.

“Yeah, it is a must-win. There is no other way around that one now,” he said. “For us, I feel like we have brought really fast race cars to a lot of these tracks. “We obviously needed some tweaks (Sunday) and we did a good job during the race.”

One of Buescher’s three wins this season came at Richmond, Va., and he was fourth at last month’s race at Bristol, Tenn. – two tracks similar in size to Martinsville.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang

Photo by: Jared East / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang

“Another short track (coming up) and we have been good at them this year,” Buescher said, “so we need to go make that one trophy for us.”

 

shares
comments
Previous article Bell on NASCAR playoff heroics: "I live for those moments"
Next article NASCAR issues rash of Cup, Xfinity and Truck penalties
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting"

Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting"

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting" Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting"

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

SUPC Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe