NASCAR Cup / Richmond / Breaking news

Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff crew chiefs suspended

shares
comments
Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff crew chiefs suspended
By:

Two NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers have had their crew chiefs suspended for one-race each.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Interstate Batteries Adam Stevens
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang, Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Caramel and Adam Stevens
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 and John Klausmeier
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers and Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil

Following Sunday night’s Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, both the No. 18 Toyota of driver Kyle Busch and the No. 14 Ford of driver Clint Bowyer each had two unsecure lug nuts.

Two improperly secured lug nuts results in Busch’s crew chief, Adam Stevens, and Bowyer’s crew chief, Johnny Klausmeier, are suspended from Saturday night’s race at Richmond, Va., and each has been fined $20,000.

Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli will serve as crew chief for Bowyer this weekend, while Joe Gibbs Racing engineer Jacob Canter will serve as Busch’s crew chief.

In addition, Kevin Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, and William Byron’s crew chief, Chad Knaus, were each fined $10,000 for one lug nut unsecure on their respective cars after the Darlington race.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Richmond
Author Jim Utter

