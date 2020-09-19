NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Bristol III / Breaking news

Two Cup Series playoff drivers to start from rear at Bristol

Two Cup Series playoff drivers to start from rear at Bristol
By:

Three of Joe Gibbs Racing's four NASCAR Cup Series drivers - including two in the playoffs - will start from the rear in Saturday night's race at Bristol.

The No. 18 Toyota of Kyle Busch, No. 11 Toyota of Denny Hamlin and No. 20 Toyota of Erik Jones all failed pre-race inspection twice on Saturday afternoon and will start Saturday night's 500-lap race from the rear of the field.

Both Hamlin and Busch are in the Cup series playoffs, with Saturday night's race the last of the first round. 

Hamlin has enough points that he is already locked in the Round 12. Busch, who has yet to win this season, is currently ninth in the series standings and could be in trouble with a bad performance in the race.

The four drivers lowest in points without a win are eliminated from the title hunt following the Bristol race.

 

Keselowski: "Tiny little things" define great NASCAR seasons

Previous article

Keselowski: "Tiny little things" define great NASCAR seasons
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol III
Drivers Denny Hamlin , Kyle Busch
Author Jim Utter

