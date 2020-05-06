NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Busch, Harvick honor healthcare "heroes" in pandemic

Busch, Harvick honor healthcare "heroes" in pandemic
By:
May 6, 2020, 4:21 PM

Drivers Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are representing NASCAR in the Real Heroes Project, a collaborative effort among pro sports leagues to honor healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project is an initiative among 14 professional sports organizations to recognize and celebrate healthcare workers on the frontlines of the global crisis.

Athletes representing the organizations – including Busch and Harvick from NASCAR – have dedicated a jersey or uniform to a healthcare “hero” who is working in their respective communities during the pandemic.

Read Also:

A multi-league public service announcement debuted Wednesday across league and team social platforms. Throughout the PSA and personal tributes, athletes have covered their name on their jerseys or uniforms and replaced it with the name of their healthcare “hero”.

Busch dedicated his driver uniform to EMT Heather Pleasant based in Spartanburg, S.C., while Harvick dedicated his uniform to Dr. Josh Hughes, an emergency medicine physician with Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates and assistant director of the emergency department at Novant Health Presbyterian in Charlotte, N.C.

 

 
 

Among the other athletes who participated were New York Yankees all-star outfielder Aaron Judge, U.S. men’s national soccer team forward Jozy Altidore, NBA All-Star and Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell, New Orleans Saints All-Pro quarterback Drew Brees of the NFL, NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, three-time USGA champion Jordan Spieth, 2018 WNBA MVP forward Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm and WWE wrestler John Cena.

Author Jim Utter

