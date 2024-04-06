All Series
NASCAR Cup Martinsville

Busch's short track struggles go deeper than new aero package

Kyle Busch has not been a fan of NASCAR’s new aero package this season for short tracks and road courses but believes there are bigger issues involved in his struggles.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Rebel Bourbon Chevrolet Camaro

David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

NASCAR implemented some new aero rules for short tracks for the second consecutive season, which focuses on a simpler diffuser and a 3-inch spoiler.

In the two races in which it’s been used so far – Phoenix and Richmond – there has been no visible improvement in the racing in general and especially for Busch and his No. 8 Richard Childress Racing team.

“I didn’t think we could make it worse, but by golly we did … for me anyways,” Busch, 39, said Saturday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. “Maybe it’s just because we don’t have it quite figured out like others do, but I cannot follow anybody in front of me whatsoever.

“It doesn't matter if I’m in the bottom lane, the middle lane, the top lane – if there is a car in front of me, I am terrible, really bad.”

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Carson Hocevar, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, BetMGM Chevrolet Camaro, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Carson Hocevar, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Busch started 31st at Phoenix and finished 22nd while he started 15th last weekend at Richmond, Va., and finished 20th.

But as Busch alluded to, the RCR organization in general has struggled on short tracks since the introduction of the Next Gen car in the 2022 season.

“The short track stuff though has, you know, been very miss. We’ve had like two hits I think, so you know it'd be nice to get more on the on the hit side and to where we have good cars that we're able to go out there and contend and compete,” Busch said.

“So, I think a lot of it is just the reliance on the simulation and what we’re being told in that, and making decisions based off of that – what makes you faster or better in the sim.

“That is not transferring to the race track, so we’ve got to go about it a different way.”

In his debut season with RCR last year, Busch did earn three wins but outside of a third place run at Richmond, his performance on short tracks was a struggle.

Busch will start 11th in Sunday’s race – his best start at Martinsville since 2022, which he hopes may be a positive sign. Busch is still looking for his first win of the season and is 13th in the series standings.

“I think anytime you have good runs, you kind of know that the points will take care of themselves. Anytime you aren’t having good runs, you probably know that you are not in good point standing,” he said.

“But more importantly, just trying to get our program right and up front, and in a position to where we can win a race or two and not worry about points.”

