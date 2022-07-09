Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Atlanta Cup qualifying canceled, Chase Elliott on pole Next / Elliott claims first Atlanta Cup win after chaotic last lap
NASCAR Cup / Atlanta II Preview

Byron hopes return to Atlanta can halt 'rough stretch'

William Byron kicked off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with two victories and four top-five finishes in the season’s first eight races. But he’s been unable to add to either total since.

Jim Utter
By:

Entering the 19th race of the season on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Byron is still locked safely in the series playoffs thanks to his two wins and tied with his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain with the most playoff points (13).

However, the consistent results that had highlighted the start of Byron’s season seem to be missing of late.

“It’s been a rough stretch. It’s not been from a lack of effort,” Byron said. “I feel like for a couple weeks there, you’re still riding the high from winning Martinsville and getting your second win … all those things.

“We’ve had speed. Like Darlington, we obviously had speed. Kansas, we were leading the race and had a flat tire, damaged the whole underbody of the car and had no speed after that. That showed us how important that was.

“There’s been a lot of other races, like Charlotte – qualified fifth, ran in the top-five for the first half of that race. We made a strategy decision to short-pit. Given how many cautions there were at Charlotte, we were running out of tires. We restarted 18th and unfortunately got in that crash that took out 10-plus cars.”

The last 10 races have seen Byron and his No. 24 Chevrolet team manage one finish better than 13th – a ninth-place effort at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway. He’s led laps at Talladega, Darlington and Kansas but could not turn those into strong finishes.

Byron, 24, has found the situation more frustrating than usual because he knows HMS the speed to compete and win but has not been able to replicate the results from earlier in the season for a variety of reasons.

“It’s just been tough. There’s been maybe one or two races where we just didn’t have any speed,” he said. “Gateway, we were really bad. That was a wakeup call, for sure.

“The results don’t look good at all, but we know that the majority of the time – I’d say 75-percent of the time – we’ve had the speed to compete. It’s just been a lot of circumstantial things; some in our control and a lot out of our control honestly.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re not trying; it’s just been tough to put a smooth, solid weekend together, which is what was making us win races. We were a top-five car and executing the way we needed to put ourselves up front.”

Returning to Atlanta should offer Byron and his team a boost – the spring race was the site of their first win of the season.

Even on a redesigned track and with a record 46 lead changes, Byron still led 111 of the 325 laps, showing the No. 24 team was the class of the field.

“I think everybody is going to get better, so it’s not going to be near as easy as it was the first time around. I think everybody gets a chance to look at the data; look at what worked, how I kept the lead and stuff like that,” Byron said.

“So, it’s not going to be as easy to fend people off, for sure. It’s just going to be adapting as the race starts. It’s kind of the same thing as we did last time. You just adapt and learn as we go.

“I’d like to lead a bunch of laps like we did last time, but it’s going to take a lot of learning in the first stage to get there.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Atlanta Cup qualifying canceled, Chase Elliott on pole
Previous article

Atlanta Cup qualifying canceled, Chase Elliott on pole
Next article

Elliott claims first Atlanta Cup win after chaotic last lap

Elliott claims first Atlanta Cup win after chaotic last lap
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out" Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out"

Elliott claims first Atlanta Cup win after chaotic last lap Atlanta II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Elliott claims first Atlanta Cup win after chaotic last lap

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

LaJoie on Atlanta loss: "I made my move. It didn't work out"

Hamlin "done speaking" after latest clash with Chastain
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin "done speaking" after latest clash with Chastain

Elliott claims first Atlanta Cup win after chaotic last lap
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Elliott claims first Atlanta Cup win after chaotic last lap

Byron hopes return to Atlanta can halt 'rough stretch'
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Byron hopes return to Atlanta can halt 'rough stretch'

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.