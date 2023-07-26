Subscribe
Cal Wells III named CEO of Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team

Former NASCAR and open wheel racing team owner Cal Wells III has been named the new chief executive officer of Legacy Motor Club.

Wells, 68, has recently served as a consultant to the organization and will assume his new role immediately. The move was announced Wednesday by team co-owners Jimmie Johnson and Maury Gallagher.

“Cal’s start with Legacy MC is the start of a new era,” said Gallagher, who currently serves as chairman of Allegiant Travel Co. and chair of the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII Committee in Las Vegas. “With the addition of Cal, we have the right people in place. He has more than 40 years of experience in racing and his senior management experience will shine through immediately.

“We have had a season of many changes starting with Jimmie partnering with the team and the re-branding of our team, so the addition of Cal is the ‘icing on the cake’ for us right now.”

Who is Cal Wells?

Wells started his professional career by founding Precision Preparation Inc. (PPI) in 1979 and his relationship with car manufacturer Toyota began in 1982. Over the next 25 years, PPI dominated the off-road circuit, fielded multiple cars in open-wheel racing, and won in the NASCAR Cup Series.

After PPI, Wells served as chief operating officer and executive vice president of Michael Waltrip Racing until 2011. He then started LNGA Consulting, working in motorsports, aviation, and security.

“I’ve known Cal for my entire career, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club. His impressive background and deep understanding of the industry – on both the racing and business side – make him the perfect fit for this role,” said Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion.

“Under Cal’s guidance, we are confident his leadership will take us to the next level during many upcoming transitions of the manufacturer change as well as continuing to build our brand.”

Read Also:

Earlier this season, Legacy MC announced it would move from the Chevrolet to Toyota camp beginning with the 2024 season.

“I am truly honored and excited to be part of Legacy Motor Club,” said Wells. “Together, we will build on the strong foundation and accomplishments of the past, while driving forward with renewed focus and collaboration.

“The future performance of all facets of this club will be something we will all be proud of for years to come. It’s going to be something special.”

Legacy M.C. currently fields two fulltime Cup Series teams for drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson and a parti-time entry for Johnson.

 

