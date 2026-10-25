NASCAR Cup Talladega II
Carson Hocevar says Zane Smith feud is "pretty one-sided"
Smith was fined $50,000 for slamming into Hocevar's car after the NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 10:05 AM
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Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Zane Smith does not like Carson Hocevar. He's made that abundantly clear this year, both on the track and off. He intentionally wrecked Hocevar at Chicagoland (along with himself), and ran into him after last weekend's Phoenix Cup race following an earlier run-in.
He also had some extremely pointed comments against Hocevar in a podcast appearance during the summer months.
After the Phoenix incident, NASCAR fined Smith $50,000, citing the speed he was going and the fact that they already warned him after the Chicagoland clash.
But what does Hocevar think about the entire situation? The incident that started it all was actually triggered by Ross Chastain bumping Hocevar into Turn 3, and Hocevar then skated off into the corner and ran into Smith (as well as Josh Berry), which cost them all a shot at a top ten finish.
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
"For me, it was just unexpected," said Hocevar of the post-race slam in a Talladega media availability. "I was looking around and I think I was looking down and I hit, and my mindset was like, ‘oh shit who did I just run into?’ Because I thought somebody stopped in front of me. Then I looked around in front of me and there was nobody in front of me. I was like, okay. I looked behind me and I was like, ‘I got hit’. I was like, okay, well, because remember I think it was Austin Dillon at Martinsville when we were going 5mph coming to pit road, and my cool box was broken and it was blowing hot air and we ran terrible. I was just trying to get my helmet off as fast as possible, and everybody checked up or somebody walked in front of him and he stopped at the last second and I ran into him. I was like, ‘crap.’ I figured I did that again somehow. But no, I mean it was a hard hit for sure. But more so the fact it was unexpected for me. Yeah, that’s all I got.”
He was later asked if he has talked or texted with Smith, but that's a hard 'no' from the Spire driver. He then chuckled, adding: "It seems pretty one-sided to me a little bit. I don't really care. Yeah, I don't care."
Hocevar made similar comments after the Chicagoland incident, a bit confused by the entire rivalry and why Smith had such animosity for him.
Read Also:
NASCAR CupZane Smith fined $50,000 by NASCAR for ramming Carson Hocevar after Phoenix Cup race
NASCAR CupCarson Hocevar, Zane Smith are in a feud that only one understands
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