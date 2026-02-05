Skip to main content

NASCAR Cup

Carson Hocevar signs lengthy extension to keep him at Spire until 2030s

Hocevar has locked into an impressive long-term contract with Spire Motorsports

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Carson Hocevar isn't going anywhere, signing a long-term contract extension with Spire Motorsports that extends all the way into the 2030s. 

The 23-year-old went full-time in the Cup Series in 2024 with Spire, and has helped elevate the team as one that can compete for race wins. While he is has yet to reach Victory Lane at the Cup level, Hocevar has three top fives and 15 top tens in 81 starts. He also made his Cup debut with the team during the 2023 season.

Earlier this week, he took command of the Clash at Bowman Gray, and led 18 laps before suffering damage in a late-race wreck.

The 2024 NCS Rookie of the Year winner is eager to focus on a long future with Spire in a contract that secures him as the driver of the No. 77 for at least the next five years. 

“I love to race and there’s really no place better to race than here,” said Hocevar.  “This shows we’re all committed and eager to race with each other for a long time,” continued Hocevar. “I think of Jeff (Dickerson) as a father figure, but the same could be said for Luke (Lambert, crew chief), Tyler (Green, spotter), Bill (Anthony, Spire Motorsports’ president) and all the No. 77 guys. Everyone in the building, has really become a family to me. Spire is such a different team now compared to how it was my rookie season, and especially when I made my debut in 2023. It’s fun to know I’m going to be around the Cup garage for a long time, and really a dream come true.” 

As part of the contract extension, Spire will also put Hocevar in 13 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races this year.

Added Jeff Dickerson, co-owner at Spire: "It's a pretty big moment for our company to announce an extension with Carson (Hocevar) that takes us out for multiple years. It's not just about knowing he'll be here with us for the long-haul, but it gives our sponsors and competition group the foresight to make their own plans knowing he's in the seat of the No. 77 as far as we can see. It has been an absolutely rewarding experience getting to know Carson and watching him grow up, and learn from the good and bad both at and away from the racetrack. I love him like a son and it means a great deal to me, personally, knowing he'll be here for several years. I expect this announcement could test the effectiveness of my blood pressure medication, so I've alerted my physician and he may have to adjust the dosage appropriately but, it'll be worth it." 








