Carson Hocevar merch store reportedly approached $200,000 in sales after Keselowski clash
Hocevar may be angering most of the NASCAR garage, but his support among the fans remains strong
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
At the end of Stage 1 of last weekend's Southern 500, Carson Hocevar spun Brad Keselowski in a battle for position. They made contact twice through Turn 4, with Hocevar driving away from the incident unscathed. After the race the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion promised retribution while Hocevar was flippant and dismissive of the entire incident.
Before the race, Hocevar had promised a big discount at his online souvenir shop, depending on where he finished in the crown jewel race. If he placed outside of the top 30, it would have been 77% off as 'punishment.' Otherwise, the discount was based on how many positions he gained after starting 34th.
Hocevar ultimately placed 11th, offering a 23% discount to fans. However, after Keselowski's incensed comments, the Spire driver upped the discount by 6% for the next six hours -- Keselowski drives the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford.
Hocevar also created a T-Shirt that read 'Got my belts tight,' in reference to his comments when told about Keselowski's threats.
The Sports Business Journal is now reporting that in the 24 hours following the race, Hocevar's store reached nearly $200,000 in sales. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe hilariously responded to that, saying: "Got a long ways to go but I did $197 on my store in the last 24 hours."
Since the race, there has been a mountain of criticism levied against Hocevar and Spire Motorsports, but the 23-year-old is not backing down and offering no apologies.
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