Castrol is expanding its partnership with RFK Racing

Castrol will continue to serve as the team’s official oil partner, while expanding its presence on owner/driver Keselowski's No. 6 Ford.

Castrol will also be featured as a primary partner on both RFK entries during the 2023 season, highlighting the Castrol Edge brand.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Castrol, as they have been an invaluable partner for our organization in every aspect of our business,” said Steve Newmark, president of RFK Racing.

“Their leading, best in class lubricants and technology have helped to improve our performance on the track, leading us back to Victory Lane last season, along with many other strong runs.

“Off the track, our collaboration around sustainability continues to generate feedback across our sport and beyond.”

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford will feature the Castrol livery in eight races, the first at Auto Club Speedway in February and the last in the season finale in November at Phoenix.

Chris Buescher’s No. 17 Ford will carry the Castrol colors in three races in 2023, first at the spring Richmond race, Michigan and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Buescher enters his eighth full season of Cup Series competition in 2023, and comes off the best season of his career with 10 top-10 finishes and a win the Bristol Night Race. Keselowski embarks on his 14th full season in the Cup series and second as co-owner and driver at RFK.