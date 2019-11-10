NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix II / Breaking news

Championship 4 set for NASCAR Cup Series title-decider

shares
comments
Championship 4 set for NASCAR Cup Series title-decider
By:
Nov 10, 2019, 10:48 PM

The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been decided.

Driver Team Manufacturer  Wins Best Points Finish
Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 7 1st (2017)
Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 4 1st (2015)
Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 6 2nd (2010)
Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 4 1st (2014)

Read Also:

Next article
Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix

Previous article

Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix

Next article

Denny Hamlin survives three-lap dash to win at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin survives three-lap dash to win at Phoenix
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix II
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
18:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
14:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
15:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Australian legend Peter Brock loses his life

2
Formula 1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

2h
3
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

1h

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement
NAS

NASCAR industry reacts to Jimmie Johnson's retirement

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020
NAS

Jimmie Johnson to retire from full-time competition after 2020

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks
NAS

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title
NAS

Adam Stevens: "Kyle was hungry" for second Cup title

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year
NAS

Before leaving RCR, Hemric wins Cup rookie of the year

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.