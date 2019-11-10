Championship 4 set for NASCAR Cup Series title-decider
The four drivers who will battle for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway has been decided.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|Wins
|Best Points Finish
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|7
|1st (2017)
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|4
|1st (2015)
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|6
|2nd (2010)
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart Haas Racing
|Ford
|4
|1st (2014)
Chase Elliott's title hopes end with a crash at Phoenix
Denny Hamlin survives three-lap dash to win at Phoenix
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Phoenix II
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
15 Nov - 17 Nov
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|First Practice
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
15:35
15:35
|
|Final Practice
|
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
|
18:30
18:30
|
|Qualifying
|
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
|
14:05
14:05
|
|Race
|
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
|
15:00
15:00
|
