Practice report

NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Chase Briscoe leads NASCAR Cup Homestead practice; Larson brushes wall and Reddick wrecks

The final practice session of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season is over, and there's already been some on-track drama at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Nick DeGroot

Edited: Nov 6, 2026, 11:51 PM

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Kyle Larson in the garage, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

The one and only NASCAR Cup Series practice of championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway has concluded on Friday night, with Chase Briscoe sitting atop the speed charts with a 32.680s (165.238mph) lap.

He beat Austin Cindric by 0.073s, while distant title challengers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were third and fourth, respectively. Ryan Blaney rounded out the top five.

Championship leader Kyle Larson was tenth in single-lap speeds, and found the wall several times as he worked the highest groove around the 1.5-mile intermediate track, suffering slight damage on the right-side of his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He wasn't alone in brushing the wall, with Joey Logano among those who also got up into it during the session.

Watch: Kyle Larson flirts with the limits, scrapes wall in practice

Cindric also led five-lap averages, while his Penske teammate Blaney led 10, 15, 20, 25, and even 30-lap averages. Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, and Ty Gibbs also looked strong over the course of a long run. Bell appeared to be the best among the three title contenders in the same category.

"That's probably pretty excessive," said Larson about his wall contact after the session. "Yeah, I just didn't feel very good. I don't know, I didn't feel comfortable for the first few laps, and then I would feel okay, and then I just didn't have enough grip to run the wall like I needed to. I'll just have to kind of think about that and what I was doing wrong, and then listen to my teammates, kind of what they had to say about their cars. But just a disconnect and (lack of) comfort, I guess, from the first few laps to the end of whatever. I didn't get to run super long, but, I'm getting glued -- stuck in the wall. So, yeah, that was not a great practice, but I haven't really even gotten to dive into it yet."

Reddick pit road accident

At the end of practice, there was an unusual incident as Tyler Reddick was attempting to perform a mock pit stop, but slammed into the back of a slowing Zane Smith at pit entry, spinning out and damaging the nose of his No. 45 car.

Team co-owner Michael Jordan looked on from the pits, dismayed, and Reddick was visibly frustrated after climbing from the car.

"Just sums up our year," said Reddick. "When we have something that's really solid, we find a way to screw it up. Me and Zane were both coming pit road hot, kind of almost at the point of no return. I realized he was really checking up big, and I saw that there was a car ahead, turning the garage. So, I'm guessing that's where all of our trouble started. You know, we were both coming in hot, so expecting to roll down pit road, and I couldn't tell who -- oh, 34 [Todd Gilliland]. Yeah, there we go. I was looking at the replay, but that's just what it felt like. You know, we were coming pit road hot, and he checked up, and I guess it was just cars coming in to turn into the garage ... it just sucks."

The opening to enter the garage is near the entrance to pit road, at an opening in the pit wall.

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int mph 1 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 54 32.680 165.239 2 2 Austin Cindric Ford 46 32.753 0.073 0.073 164.870 3 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 55 32.790 0.110 0.037 164.684 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 63 32.797 0.117 0.007 164.649 5 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 65 32.818 0.138 0.021 164.544 6 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 59 32.827 0.147 0.009 164.499 7 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 67 32.860 0.180 0.033 164.334 8 22 Joey Logano Ford 49 32.911 0.231 0.051 164.079 9 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 46 32.922 0.242 0.011 164.024 10 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 44 32.948 0.268 0.026 163.895 11 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 42 32.953 0.273 0.005 163.870 12 24 William Byron Chevrolet 44 32.963 0.283 0.010 163.820 13 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 49 32.984 0.304 0.021 163.716 14 67 Corey Heim Toyota 49 33.004 0.324 0.020 163.617 15 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 49 33.033 0.353 0.029 163.473 16 60 Ryan Preece Ford 57 33.057 0.377 0.024 163.354 17 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 44 33.060 0.380 0.003 163.339 18 38 Zane Smith Ford 54 33.060 0.380 0.000 163.339 19 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 58 33.078 0.398 0.018 163.250 20 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 69 33.080 0.400 0.002 163.241 21 21 Josh Berry Ford 41 33.132 0.452 0.052 162.984 22 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 47 33.139 0.459 0.007 162.950 23 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 60 33.148 0.468 0.009 162.906 24 4 Noah Gragson Ford 52 33.192 0.512 0.044 162.690 25 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 46 33.213 0.533 0.021 162.587 26 17 Chris Buescher Ford 53 33.214 0.534 0.001 162.582 27 43 Erik Jones Toyota 36 33.254 0.574 0.040 162.386 28 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 53 33.273 0.593 0.019 162.294 29 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 58 33.274 0.594 0.001 162.289 30 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 48 33.281 0.601 0.007 162.255 31 77 Justin Haley Chevrolet 48 33.303 0.623 0.022 162.148 32 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 46 33.345 0.665 0.042 161.943 33 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 50 33.381 0.701 0.036 161.769 34 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 57 33.406 0.726 0.025 161.648 35 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 41 33.423 0.743 0.017 161.565 36 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 53 33.448 0.768 0.025 161.445 37 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 33 33.544 0.864 0.096 160.983 38 62 Casey Mears Chevrolet 23 34.019 1.339 0.475 158.735 39 44 JJ Yeley Chevrolet 21 34.189 1.509 0.170 157.946 40 66 Chad Finchum Ford 23 34.396 1.716 0.207 156.995

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