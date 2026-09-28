Chase Briscoe went into “desperation mode” chasing Kyle Larson at Kansas
Briscoe briefly took the lead with 30 laps remaining, but lost it back to Larson before hitting the wall multiple times as his NASCAR title hopes faded
Chase Briscoe after Kansas loss, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Although Kyle Larson dominated the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas, Chase Briscoe made him fight for the win in the final run of the race.
He passed Larson with 30 laps to go after the final set of pit stops, but Larson never truly went away. With seven laps to go, Larson snatched the lead back and Briscoe then hit the wall multiple times while trying to stay with Larson. Instead, he fell back to fourth and watched his title hopes slip further away.
"I thought I was really good there and was able to turn down on him before the green flag pit stop, and thought I was definitely better there," Briscoe said in a post-race media scrum that included Motorsport.com. "He was just blocking so much, I couldn't really get by there ... We pitted and I ran him back down, and when I passed him as easily as I did, I thought I was gonna just run away with it. And then, I just started getting really, really, really free -- was just hanging on for dear life and just too many laps there at the end. I needed it to be obviously a short race to kind of be able to hold on, so yeah, I just wish I had a little bit tighter balance at the end."
After losing the lead, Briscoe started ripping the top and hit the wall multiple times as he tried to find some extra pace.
"I just started kind of letting loose and just running as hard as I could, and got into the wall and obviously went from second to fourth," recalled Briscoe. "Just went into desperation mode, truthfully. I had to win to kind of stay in contention for the championship and came up short."
Watch: Briscoe left frustrated finishing fourth at Kansas
Briscoe also believes he could have been more aggressive while defending before Larson retook the lead.
"Just frustrating," he continued. "I feel like in a lot of these late-race situations, I've always been able to kind of hold on and clutch it out and and just wasn't able to do that, so frustrated with myself. Playing it back in my mind, (I could have) been a little bit more aggressive just changing lanes and being unpredictable, kind of like what he was doing when he was in the lead. He did an amazing job.
"I was superior to him and I just couldn't pass him, and I probably should have been way more aggressive with that, but my balance -- I was so loose, I thought, honestly, I would spin out if I wasn't on the wall. Just wish I was tighter ultimately."
Briscoe again said that he was ‘frustrated’ with how this Chase has gone, as he lost another 36 points to the championship leader [Larson] despite a top-five finish at Kansas. He is 123 points out of the lead with six races left in the 2026 season.
Share Or Save This Story
Winners and losers from a crash-filled NASCAR Cup race at Gateway
Chase Elliott apologizes to Chase Briscoe after Gateway crash: 'I had nowhere to go'
Chase Briscoe praises package at Daytona: 'I had a lot of fun'
Spire and Joe Gibbs Racing disagree on what items to produce through lawsuit discovery
Denny Hamlin loses points lead and says "we have to get to running a little bit better"
Ty Gibbs talks grief, being there for Brexton Busch, and hope of M&M's returning to NASCAR
Latest news
Chase Briscoe went into “desperation mode” chasing Kyle Larson at Kansas
Tyler Reddick admits "we got big problems" after 23XI struggles
Carson Hocevar explains what caused restart pileup that upended good day
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Kansas II
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments