SHR signs Chase Briscoe to multi-year contract extension

Stewart-Haas Racing has signed NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe to a multi-year contract extension.

Jim Utter
By:
The organization didn’t specify the length of the contract in its announcement on Thursday but said the agreement would keep the 28-year-old native of Mitchell, Ind., driving its No. 14 Fords for “many more seasons.”

SHR promoted Briscoe to the Cup Series in 2021 after he won a season-best nine races during his 2020 Xfinity Series campaign. Briscoe continued to perform in Cup, handily winning the rookie-of-the-year title.

Briscoe enjoyed a breakout sophomore season in 2022, winning his first Cup Series race on at Phoenix Raceway in his 40th career start, which also qualified him for the playoffs.

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity and the proof is in the results. Keeping him at SHR was a priority and we’re proud to have him in our racecars for many more years to come,” said Tony Stewart, the NASCAR Hall of Famer who co-owns SHR with founder Gene Haas.

Briscoe said the extension was a “huge stability.”

“It just gives you more confidence,” he said. “Stewart-Haas Racing is where I want to be for a long time. It’s the place I’ve known longer than anywhere else in my NASCAR career.

“I remember getting signed by Ford in 2017 and I told people, ‘You know, if I could pick one place to be, it would be Stewart-Haas Racing. And if I could drive one car, it would be the No. 14 car. That would be the ultimate dream.’

“And now, here I am.”

Briscoe is a third-generation racer whose career began on dirt tracks in and around his home state of Indiana. He began racing sprint cars at age 13. In 2014, he moved to North Carolina to pursue a career in stock car racing.

Briscoe volunteered in race shops before landing the chance to pilot an ARCA Racing Series entry for Briggs Cunningham III for two races in 2015. Briscoe parlayed that opportunity into a full-time ride for 2016, winning six races and the championship before advancing to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2017 with Brad Keselowski Racing.

After winning the Truck Series’ rookie-of-the-year award, a limited Xfinity Series schedule followed in 2018 with SHR and Roush-Fenway Racing. Briscoe earned his first career Xfinity Series win with SHR in September 2018 at the Charlotte Roval. He then competed full time in the Xfinity Series with SHR in 2019 and 2020, qualifying for the NASCAR playoffs both seasons.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart. To be able to drive for him is a dream come true,” Briscoe said. “To know I’ll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I’m ready to write my own history in it.”

