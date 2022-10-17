Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II News

Chase Briscoe: "We kept ourselves in the ballgame"

No one saw their playoff fortunes change more in the course of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race than Chase Briscoe.

Jim Utter
By:
Chase Briscoe: "We kept ourselves in the ballgame"

Chase Briscoe was the last of the eight drivers to qualify for the semifinal round following last weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval and the start of Sunday’s race at Las Vegas didn’t look promising.

Briscoe’s No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford struggled with handling from the get-go and he fell a lap down before the conclusion of the first stage.

A late-stage caution from a Kyle Busch spin gave Briscoe the free pass and put him back on the lead lap and from there he slowly worked his way back into contention the remainder of the race.

By Lap 246 of 267, Briscoe had passed Justin Haley for the lead but just as a spin by Landon Cassill put the race back under caution and set up another restart. Several cars, including Joey Logano, used the opportunity to take on a new set of tires.

On the ensuing restart, Ross Chastain took Briscoe and Haley three-wide and emerged with the lead. Logano, on the fresher tires, quickly ran down Briscoe for position and eventually passed Chastain for the lead and the win with two laps to go.

Read Also:

Briscoe ended up with a respectable fourth-place finish but was left wondering what might have been had he the chance to race for the lead on equal tires.

“We weren’t the greatest at the start of the race and obviously it didn’t really matter there at the end,” said Briscoe, 27. “We put ourselves in position and I wish that when I was running second and Justin was in the lead, that run would have gone to the end.

“I feel like I was probably going to get by him in the next five laps. We had such a big gap compared to everyone else. Nobody else had tires. We were all on equal tires.”

Instead, Briscoe lost the lead to Chastain’s daring move – one that was even forecast by the driver over his team radio before the restart.

“On that last restart, I just didn’t get the job done,” Briscoe said. “The No. 31 (Haley) stalled me out and let Ross put us three-wide which put me in a really bad spot into three. When you give up the lead you are kind of just stuck.

“Who knows? Those guys were coming on tires and I doubt I would have been able to hold them off but I would have felt better about it if I had the opportunity.”

Briscoe didn’t earn the win that would automatically put him in the Championship 4 but his finish did improve his prospects in the standings. He is sixth of eight drivers in points but just nine points below the elimination cutline.

“We kept ourselves in the ballgame and still have a lot of work to do but we still have a chance,” Briscoe said. “We are running the best we have all year long and that is about all you can ask for.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"
Previous article

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had" Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Ross Chastain on second at Vegas: "That was all we had"

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race Las Vegas II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Logano takes Vegas Cup win with late pass, advances to title race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Triple Eight expands GT programme
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia

Triple Eight expands GT programme

Triple Eight Race Engineering will field two Mercedes for the next two rounds of the GT World Challenge Australia season.

Adderton outlines 2023 Supercars entry plan
Supercars Supercars

Adderton outlines 2023 Supercars entry plan

Peter Adderton is making a genuine play to have a full-time Boost Mobile entry, driven by Richie Stanaway and run by Greg Murphy, on the Supercars grid next season.

Yamashita fears 'tough next season or two' against Nissan
Super GT Super GT

Yamashita fears 'tough next season or two' against Nissan

Toyota SUPER GT driver Kenta Yamashita admits he is concerned that the manufacturer could be in for a "difficult next season or two" against a resurgent Nissan unless the GR Supra can be significantly improved.

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

COTA renames final corner after Mario Andretti ahead of US GP

The Circuit of The Americas has renamed its final corner in honour of American racing icon Mario Andretti ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.