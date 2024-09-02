Chase Briscoe wins his way into the playoffs with wild Southern 500 victory
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver pulled off a stunning upset in the regular season finale at Darlington!
Chase Briscoe held off Kyle Busch to win the Southern 500 at Darlington, locking himself into the playoffs in a dramatic showdown on Sunday night. The race came down to a series of cautions that threw the race into complete chaos. Strategies were all over the place and when the smoke cleared, the driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang emerged victorious.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Stewart-Haas Racing will shut down at season's end, but before they do, they will have one more shot to win a third Cup Series title.
"Everybody knows I'm a diehard Tony Stewart fan," said Briscoe through tears. "To get this No. 14 car back in Victory Lane for all 320 something employees, and to be able to race for a championship in their final year is unbelievable. God is just so good. It's like deja vu there at the end with Kyle [Busch], with the Xfinity race here in 2020. I was so loose. I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it."
Speaking on the closure of SHR, Briscoe said: "The day we found out the team wasn't going to exist anymore. We went over to the shop floor and we all looked at each other and we said, we're in this to the end. We're not gonna give up. We kept saying 'we got one bullet left in the chamber' and that bullet hit."
Watch: Chase Briscoe: ‘Unbelievable’ after clinching playoff spot with win
When Ross Chastain stayed out on older tires with under 30 laps to go at Darlington, it presented an opportunity for drivers to break the stranglehold Kyle Larson had on the event after dominating the first two stages. Briscoe made a sensational three-wide move for the lead, moving into the top spot just before a multi-car pileup ensued behind him.
Josh Berry and Ty Gibbs tangled, collecting playoff hopeful Bubba Wallace and effectively ending his chances. Under caution, Kyle Busch led a group of drivers down pitroad for slightly fresher rubber in the mad dash to the finish.
At the restart, Busch quickly cut his way through the pack. He ran down Briscoe, desperately looking for a way around him. He never got alongside. Briscoe clawed his way to the checkered flag, winning the Southern 500 and earning just the second win of his NASCAR Cup Series career. Busch ended the regular season with back-to-back runner-up finishes, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012.
Christopher Bell finished third in Sunday's race, Kyle Larson fourth, and Ross Chastain fifth. Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-ten. Reddick, who battled sickness all night, won the regular season title by a single point over Larson.
While Briscoe, Ty Gibbs, and Martin Truex Jr. (who wrecked on the third lap of the race) locked themselves into the playoffs, several big names just missed out. Buescher, Wallace, Chastain and Busch will not be part of the 2024 championship fight.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|367
|
3:55'14.165
|12
|57
|2
|K. BuschRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|367
|
+0.361
3:55'14.526
|0.361
|14
|35
|3
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|367
|
+5.210
3:55'19.375
|4.849
|13
|46
|4
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|367
|
+6.092
3:55'20.257
|0.882
|12
|53
|5
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|367
|
+6.694
3:55'20.859
|0.602
|16
|32
|6
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|367
|
+7.150
3:55'21.315
|0.456
|13
|32
|7
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|367
|
+9.665
3:55'23.830
|2.515
|13
|43
|8
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|367
|
+9.877
3:55'24.042
|0.212
|13
|29
|9
|C. LajoieSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|367
|
+9.958
3:55'24.123
|0.081
|13
|28
|10
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|367
|
+10.461
3:55'24.626
|0.503
|13
|37
|11
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|367
|
+11.060
3:55'25.225
|0.599
|13
|26
|12
|R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|367
|
+11.533
3:55'25.698
|0.473
|17
|25
|13
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|367
|
+11.901
3:55'26.066
|0.368
|14
|24
|14
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|367
|
+14.127
3:55'28.292
|2.226
|14
|24
|15
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|367
|
+15.517
3:55'29.682
|1.390
|14
|22
|16
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|367
|
+26.211
3:55'40.376
|10.694
|14
|32
|17
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|367
|
+27.687
3:55'41.852
|1.476
|15
|20
|18
|D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|366
|
+1 Lap
3:55'23.449
|1 Lap
|16
|19
|19
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|366
|
+1 Lap
3:55'32.693
|9.244
|13
|18
|20
|
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|366
|
+1 Lap
3:55'41.191
|8.498
|14
|26
|21
|H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|365
|
+2 Laps
3:55'31.419
|1 Lap
|13
|16
|22
|R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|365
|
+2 Laps
3:55'35.242
|3.823
|12
|15
|23
|
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|364
|
+3 Laps
3:55'27.071
|1 Lap
|13
|14
|24
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|364
|
+3 Laps
3:55'28.122
|1.051
|17
|13
|25
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|364
|
+3 Laps
3:55'30.319
|2.197
|15
|12
|26
|S. van GisbergenKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|364
|
+3 Laps
3:55'32.430
|2.111
|13
|27
|J. HaleyRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|363
|
+4 Laps
3:55'31.263
|1 Lap
|14
|10
|28
|M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|363
|
+4 Laps
3:55'31.660
|0.397
|14
|9
|29
|D. HemricKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|362
|
+5 Laps
3:55'40.553
|1 Lap
|16
|8
|30
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|344
|
+23 Laps
3:39'55.281
|18 Laps
|12
|17
|31
|J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|343
|
+24 Laps
3:36'34.978
|1 Lap
|11
|12
|32
|N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|343
|
+24 Laps
3:36'35.975
|0.997
|13
|5
|33
|
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|335
|
+32 Laps
3:28'23.835
|8 Laps
|11
|4
|34
|K. GralaRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|332
|
+35 Laps
3:55'37.997
|3 Laps
|15
|3
|35
|T. HillMBM
|66
|Ford
|278
|
+89 Laps
2:55'14.435
|54 Laps
|11
|36
|M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|2
|
+365 Laps
1'02.372
|276 Laps
|3
|1
|37
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|2
|
+365 Laps
1'02.709
|0.337
|2
|1
