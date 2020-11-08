Chase Elliott fails inspection twice, will start from rear

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet failed pre-race technical inspection twice, but passed on the third attempt.

Elliott will be forced to start from the rear of the field while the other contenders will make up the first two rows.

Elliott earned his title shot with a dramatic win last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, joining Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski in the final four.

It's the first time the 24-year-old has made the Championship 4, having placed as high as fifth in the standings in 2017.

