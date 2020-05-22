Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Next event in
06 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
125 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
132 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
139 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II / Breaking news

Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"

shares
comments
Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"
By:
May 22, 2020, 5:18 PM

Chase Elliott has given his first public reaction to his clash with Kyle Busch in Wednesday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Speedway, saying he has accepted his apology and that “I don’t think he wrecked me on purpose”.

Elliott had just passed Busch for second place as they raced towards the finish, but as he attempted to move back in line he clipped the tail of Elliott’s car, sending him spinning into the pit wall and out of the race.

After the incident, Elliott got out of his car and flipped his middle finger at Busch on the following lap under yellow. Busch’s teammate Denny Hamlin went on to win the rain-shortened event, with Busch second.

“It was the closing laps and we were battling for the win,” said Elliott in a Zoom call for NASCAR media, and revealed he’d spoken with Busch since the incident by phone. “We talked about it, and like I told him, I don’t think he wrecked me on purpose.

“I think he was trying to make a spot that wasn’t there. Much like I told him, I get that mistakes happen, that’s part of life. He’s just not a guy that makes many mistakes. For me to be on the poor end of a rare mistake is unfortunate for me and my team.

“Just hated it was me that took the blow.”

Read Also:

When asked if he regretted his post-crash gesture, Elliott replied: “No regrets, I thought it was warranted and I thought he was deserving.”

Elliott said he understood the levels of reaction since the crash, especially on social media, and added: “I know it’s gained a lot of traction, and a lot of people are talking about it. It was a win for the sport, but a loss for me and my team. People love the drama, and talking about that stuff. But I really don’t care, it’s up to people to make something of it.

“I just want to go win, I thought we had a really nice opportunity. I want nothing more than to go run well, to try and put ourselves in a position to win. It just hasn’t worked out, I’m hopeful that our day will come.”

When asked about his previous relations towards Busch, Elliott said he’d never had any problems in the past.

“Kyle and I have gotten along for many years, I respect him because he’s really good and he’s a two-time champion,” he said. “The respect was there prior to this event, and we’ve raced hard and clean.

“I learned that he made a mistake, he apologized to me. Unfortunately that doesn’t change the result, it cost us a shot at the win.

“You certainly expect a high level from a guy that talented. He kinda did the same thing to Martin [Truex] at Bristol a few years ago. I’ve never had a problem with Kyle, and I don’t think he’s had a problem with me.”

When asked if he thought NASCAR’s social distancing measures prevented a post-race fight between the race teams, Elliott quipped: “Be kinda hard to fight when you have to stay six feet apart. My arms aren’t long enough!”

Next article
Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio

Previous article

Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington II
Drivers Chase Elliott , Kyle Busch
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Supercars

Adelaide's first V8 Supercar Team announced

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"
NAS

Chase Elliott breaks silence over Kyle Busch's "rare mistake"

Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio
eSpt

Germain Gaming takes double win at Mid-Ohio

Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch NASCAR Cup crash radio in full
NAS

Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch NASCAR Cup crash radio in full

Elliott, Busch clash would turn “ugly” in normal times – Jarrett
NAS

Elliott, Busch clash would turn “ugly” in normal times – Jarrett

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2
eSpt

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League enters Segment 2

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.