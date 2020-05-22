NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
NASCAR Cup / Darlington II / Breaking news

Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch NASCAR Cup crash radio in full

By:
May 22, 2020, 1:20 AM

NASCAR broadcaster FOX Sports replayed the radio transmissions between the crews of Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch during their controversial Cup Series clash at Darlington Speedway on Wednesday night.

Elliott had just taken second place from Busch, when Kyle clipped Chase’s left-rear quarter panel with his right-front corner, sending him spinning into the pitwall. Elliott was on fresher tires than Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who went on to win the race.

Read Also:

Afterwards, Busch held up his hands over his mistake, and talked it through with Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson – while the entire #9 crew watched on, with many expecting a physical confrontation to happen. But NASCAR officials made it clear that nothing was to transgress its social distancing measures.

Here’s how it played out over the radio channels, per FOX’s NASCAR Race Hub show’s ‘Radioactive’ segment…

Eddie D’Hondt, #9 spotter: “Ohhh, he just hooked us! What in the ****!?”

Alan Gustafson, #9 crew chief: “That **** happened the way I think it happened? That’s absolute ****.”

D’Hondt: “Oh it happened. You OK?”

Chase Elliott: “Yep. I am good.”

Tim Bermann, NASCAR Cup Series event director: “NASCAR security over to the #18 pit stall.”

Adam Stevens, #18 crew chief: “Might want to look to your left there, KB. Looks like you got a bit of a welcoming committee.”

Kyle Busch: “I believe so.”

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Darlington II
Author Charles Bradley

