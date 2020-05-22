Elliott had just taken second place from Busch, when Kyle clipped Chase’s left-rear quarter panel with his right-front corner, sending him spinning into the pitwall. Elliott was on fresher tires than Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who went on to win the race.

Afterwards, Busch held up his hands over his mistake, and talked it through with Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson – while the entire #9 crew watched on, with many expecting a physical confrontation to happen. But NASCAR officials made it clear that nothing was to transgress its social distancing measures.

Here’s how it played out over the radio channels, per FOX’s NASCAR Race Hub show’s ‘Radioactive’ segment…

Eddie D’Hondt, #9 spotter: “Ohhh, he just hooked us! What in the ****!?”

Alan Gustafson, #9 crew chief: “That **** happened the way I think it happened? That’s absolute ****.”

D’Hondt: “Oh it happened. You OK?”

Chase Elliott: “Yep. I am good.”

Tim Bermann, NASCAR Cup Series event director: “NASCAR security over to the #18 pit stall.”

Adam Stevens, #18 crew chief: “Might want to look to your left there, KB. Looks like you got a bit of a welcoming committee.”

Kyle Busch: “I believe so.”