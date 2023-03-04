Chase Elliott suffers leg injury, will miss Vegas NASCAR Cup race

In a statement, Hendrick Motorsports said Elliott, 27, suffered an injury to his left leg while snowboarding in Colorado. He is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday night.

Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry, 32, will fill in for Elliott in HMS’ No. 9 Chevrolet Sunday at Las Vegas.

“Chase’s health is our primary concern,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. "He's spoken with several members of our team and is understandably disappointed to miss time in the car.

“Of course, he has our full support, and we’ll provide any resources he needs. We hope to share another update later this weekend.”

Berry, a five-time race winner in the Xfinity Series, has made two previous Cup Series starts. His best finish was 26th at Michigan with Spire Motorsports in the 2021 season.

Sunday’s race will be the first Elliott has missed since becoming a fulltime driver in the Cup Series in 2016. In 259 career starts, Elliott has 18 wins and won the 2020 series title.

Elliott’s length of recovery is unknown at this time.