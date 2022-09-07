Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR says it's "unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire Next / NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires
NASCAR Cup News

Chase Elliott: "Nothing I can do about" bad playoff start

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 regular season champion Chase Elliott was adamant that entering the playoffs no one was safe and he ended up being the prime example.

Jim Utter
By:

Elliott, who entered last weekend’s playoff opener at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway as the No. 1 seed, ended up being the first driver out of the race.

On Lap 113 of 367, Elliott spun in Turn 1 and hit the wall, then got into Chase Briscoe as he slid down back across the track. The damage on the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet was not repairable.

Before the race was halfway over, Elliott lost the points advantage he had enjoyed entering the first round. His last-place finish dropped him from first to ninth in points with two races remaining in the first round – this weekend at Kansas Speedway and the following week at Bristol, Tenn.

A forgettable weekend

Elliott had gotten off to a slow start Darlington weekend – qualifying 23rd – but believed he was making progress on what could have been a solid finish.

“Anytime you qualify (in the back), you kind of have your work cut out for you. We had a difficult pit (stall) pick. We had a difficult position there and obviously that starts with a poor qualifying effort and I take a lot of responsibility for that,” Elliott said.

“I did think we had our work cut out for us just from that aspect but I was actually pretty pleased with how far we had driven up there. We were kind of close to last (place) there at one point. I had a bad initial start.

“Between the cycle of (pit) stops and race runs, we were somewhere inside the top 15. I thought we had made up some decent ground there personally. Obviously, there was a long ways to go in the race – I don’t even think it was dark yet.”

Read Also:

As is his usual approach, Elliott said he didn’t dwell on the poor night and prefers to focus on what he needs to do in the next two races.

“There is absolutely nothing I can do about it,” Elliott said. “When you have a bad day and you fall out of the race, yeah, my hands are tied, and at that point, there’s nothing I can do other than just see where it shakes, and then on Monday just recognize where we are and the situation we’re in and go from there.

“That’s really about it. You can sit there and study it and watch and this and that, but it’s not going to do you any good. You can’t do anything about it.”

Elliott said there is one path forward.

“Get prepared for the next week and wait seven days and try again,” he said. “This is definitely part of racing and we’ve been working together long enough to know stuff is going to happen,

stuff you don’t want to happen and I hold myself to a standard where I don’t want mistakes like t this to transpire but unfortunately that’s not life.

“The reality is mistakes will be made and you’re going to have tough days at the office. I’m just glad my office is driving race cars and turning left most of the time for a living. Just looking forward to another opportunity.”

A night of misfortune for playoff challengers

Elliott wasn’t alone among playoff drivers with problems at Darlington, but his troubles appear most pronounced since he began with the biggest advantage in points.

But Elliott had also warned that this season – which has now produced 17 different winners in 27 races – was unpredictable.

“I told you all week last week that no one is safe. And I was including ourselves,” he said. “I don’t think anybody is safe in any of the rounds.

“I thought that before Sunday, and I will continue to think that.”

shares
comments

Related video

NASCAR says it's "unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire
Previous article

NASCAR says it's "unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire
Next article

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race

NASCAR says it's "unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire Darlington II
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR says it's "unacceptable" for Next Gen cars to catch fire

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

"There’s just something special about" North Wilkesboro - Dale Jr.
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"There’s just something special about" North Wilkesboro - Dale Jr.

As first reported by Motorsport.com, NASCAR will make a shock return to North Wilkesboro in 2023 with the All-Star Race.

North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race

In an abrupt reversal of plans, North Wilkesboro Speedway is now expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, Motorsport.com has learned.

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires

NASCAR has announced new updates in hopes of further combating the issue of fires on the Next Car cars.

Chase Elliott: "Nothing I can do about" bad playoff start
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "Nothing I can do about" bad playoff start

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 regular season champion Chase Elliott was adamant that entering the playoffs no one was safe and he ended up being the prime example.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.