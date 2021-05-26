Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

Elliott’s spotter, Eddie D’Hondt, was arrested on May 12 in Catawba County, N.C., after he was served a warrant and arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery of an unborn child and misdemeanor assault of a female.

It remains unclear at this time whether the cases connected to the original arrest of D’Hondt, 62, are still ongoing.

There are currently no court dates listed in the N.C. Judicial Branch for D’Hondt under any county and original case numbers associated with the arrests yield no results.

Hendrick Motorsports issued the following statement late Wednesday morning:

“We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D’Hondt’s role with our company. We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident.”

HMS said a replacement spotter for Elliott for this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway has yet to be determined.

NASCAR has also suspended D'Hondt indefinitely for failure to report his arrest on a criminal charge within 72 hours.

