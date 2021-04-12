NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Breaking news

Chase Elliott is just fine with 'uneventful' Martinsville race

Chase Elliott never led a lap at Martinsville and really never had a shot for the win, but a “smooth day” was just what he and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team needed.

Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, got off to a strong start this season with a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500 and was in position to challenge for a win at the Daytona Road Course until a late-race spin.

Since then he’s struggled at Homestead and Las Vegas, ran well at Phoenix, lost an engine at Atlanta and rallied to a 10th place finish at the Bristol Dirt Race.

In Sunday’s rain-delayed race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Elliott stayed in the hunt throughout the race – finishing fourth in both stages, had a solid day on pit road and went toe-to-toe with Denny Hamlin to claim the runner-up spot behind winner Martin Truex Jr.

Read Also:

“Every week I feel like it's been one thing or another, a bad run or just whatever. Just nice to have just a smooth day, no damage. We didn’t break anything. Everything was just smooth,” Elliott said.

“It was uneventful. That’s the days you have to have to compete for wins ultimately. Some of that is in your hands, some of it’s not. Truly nice to have an uneventful day, so to speak, just get a solid finish.

“Got some solid stage points. It was definitely a step in the right direction for us.”

The strong run was also a solid foundation with which to build for the series’ return visit to Martinsville late in the year when a win at the track can gain a driver one of the four berths in the Championship 4.

Elliott won the fall race last year at Martinsville, giving him the opportunity at Phoenix a week later to win his first series championship.

“I think this is an important race. They’re all important, but for sure, when you get down to that Round of 8, if you’re still alive in that deal, a win at any of those tracks gives you an opportunity.

“As long as it’s where it’s at in the (playoffs) it will always be an important race.”

While a smooth race was an important one for the No. 9 team, Elliott is under no illusions that he, too, will need to return to Victory Lane to be a serious contender for a second championship.

“I definitely think winning is a crucial part to the playoffs,” he said. “It doesn’t guarantee you as you go along. It sure does hedge your bet and having a successful playoff run if you have wins in the bank.

“I want to be on that side of the fence when that rolls around rather than in the opposite position.”

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt's final Autosport interview

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, 'The Intimidator' shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt's death

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless 'Intimidator' – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team's cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the "revolution" sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing's highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

"You can't hear me? Hey n*****" Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

