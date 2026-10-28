NASCAR Cup Talladega II
Chevrolet's 1st through 6th sweep at Talladega was its first since 2013
Six Chevys from five different teams accomplished something not seen in any Cup race in almost 13 years
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 28, 2026, 5:02 AM
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Kyle Larson wins in Talladega photo finish
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
At Talladega, Chevrolet got exactly what they wanted as Kyle Larson's five-point advantage in the championship ballooned up to +73pts after his first-ever superspeedway win.
Chevrolet drivers also managed to sweep the top six positions, and most impressively, did so with five different race teams. The manufacturer hasn't finished 1st through 6th in a Cup race since Phoenix Raceway in November of 2013, nearly 13 years ago. Hendrick was the only race team to be part of both of those 1-6 results, and the 2013 results featured just three different teams from the same manufacturer.
The bowties were already in a great spot at the white flag with seven Chevrolets in the first nine positions, but a lot happened during that chaotic final lap. By the entrance of Turn 3, two of the drivers who ended up as part of this top six weren't even in the top ten -- including Larson. But as the finish came together, Todd Gilliland ended up on an island as the only Ford amid a sea of Chevrolets, falling from second down to seventh in the final seconds of the race.
Talladega 2026
- Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports)
- William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Hyak Motorsports)
- Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing)
- Cole Custer (Haas Factory Team)
- Carson Hocevar (Spire Motorsports)
Kyle Larson wins, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
Phoenix 2013
- Kevin Harvick (Richard Childress Racing)
- Kasey Kahne (Hendrick Motorsports)
- Jimmie Johnson (Hendrick Motorsports)
- Dale Earnhardt Jr. (Hendrick Motorsports)
- Kurt Busch (Furniture Row Racing)
- Juan Pablo Montoya (Earnhardt Ganassi Racing)
Race winner Kevin Harvick, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: General Motors
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