Start of Sunday's Chicago Cup race delayed by record rainfall
Torrential rain and flooding in downtown Chicago have delayed the start of Sunday’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race.
With continued heavy rain and localized flooding throughout the day on Sunday, NASCAR has placed the scheduled 5 p.m. ET start of the inaugural Chicago Street Race on hold.
The event is the first street race in the 75-year history of the Cup Series, scheduled to be run on a 2.2-mile, 12-turn course that traverses the Grant Park area of downtown Chicago near the banks of Lake Michigan.
Standing water – sometimes several inches deep – was seen in several areas of the course, including on pit road.
NASCAR has wet weather tires, but they are generally not used to race in standing water and poor visibility on the track.
Shortly before the official start time of the race, pole-winner Denny Hamlin posted a message on his Twitter account pleading with NASCAR not to run the event under the current conditions.
Once the race begins, Tyler Reddick will start second followed by Shane van Gisbergen, Christopher Bell and Daniel Suarez.
Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Michael McDowell, Kyle Larson, former Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button, Joey Logano and A.J. Allmendinger.
Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. were all involved in wrecks during practice or qualifying on Saturday and will start the race from the rear of the field.
Saturday at Chicago Hamlin's "single best day at the track"
Shane van Gisbergen takes dramatic NASCAR Cup win on debut
Latest news
Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024
Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024 Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024
SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit
SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit SUPER GT keen to prevent Bridgestone whitewash after Michelin exit
Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'
Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete' Hamlin crowns SVG 'greatest f***king athlete'
Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win
Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win Ferrari gets BoP hit for Monza WEC round after Le Mans win
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.