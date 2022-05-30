Buescher expects to be 'sore' after Coke 600 rollover crash

In a race that saw high attrition and over a dozen cars exit prematurely, Chris Buescher was one of those lucky ones who made it to the closing stages.

However, his car would never see the checkered flag. Daniel Suarez failed to clear Chase Briscoe and the two made contact, which sent Suarez spinning into traffic. Buescher collided with Suarez and went spinning into the infield turf.

Buescher’s broken right-front suspension got caught under the car and sent it barrel-rolling down the frontstretch before ending up on its roof. The race was immediately red flagged. Safety personnel got the car turned on its side and Buescher was able to get out under his own power.

“It’s not ideal by any means," said Buescher as he recalled the rollover crash. "I’m gonna be a bit sore tomorrow. I haven’t been upside-down in a really long time. The team did a really nice job. We had great speed and had a chance at this thing, it just didn’t work out.”

He finished 26th after exiting the race.

It's not the first time Buescher has been sent tumbling in his NASCAR Cup Series career, flipping multiple times in a crash at Talladega Superspeedway in 2016.

“I do appreciate them for helping me and setting it back over again, so thank you to everybody working for not slamming it back," he said of the AMR Safety Team. "It was nice to be able to get out. The blood is rushing to your head a little bit. I guess I could have pulled the belts and fallen right to the ground, but figured I’d just wait on them.”

