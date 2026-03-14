Christopher Bell earns Las Vegas NASCAR Cup pole in JGR 1-2-3

It's a Toyota lockout of the first two rows with Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2-3 in Las Vegas NASCAR Cup qualifying.

Christopher Bell rocketed to the top of the charts and was the only driver to break into the 28-second bracket. Four of Bell's 15 career poles have happened in Vegas, with the other three taking place in 2022 (first career pole in the Cup Series), 2023, and 2024.

"Our Interstate Batteries Camry feels very nice," said Bell with a smile after qualifying. "I've talked about this a lot through the last couple of races, but just super, super proud of my team. We're finally getting back to where we need to be and it feels good. We used to be able to qualify really well on these intermediates, and then, I don't know, it feels we fell a little bit off and now we got it back My engineers, crew chief, my mechanics, my pit crew -- everybody has been doing such a good job in 2026. It's so fun to drive this #20 car, and I'm excited about tomorrow."

He bested teammate Denny Hamlin by a full 0.150s, with the two of them followed by Ty Gibbs in third, who is coming off of back-to-back top five finishes. Bubba Wallace completed the Toyota quartet in fourth, while Kyle Larson led the Chevrolets in fifth.

Ryan Blaney was the top-qualifying Ford driver in sixth, followed by championship leader Tyler Reddick in seventh, Ryan Preece eighth, William Byron ninth, and Chris Buescher tenth.

There were no incidents during the session, and all cars managed to record a time. Ty Dillon was the slowest of all, but he also didn't have any practice as he was one of four drivers whose cars struggled to get through inspection, earlier in the day.

Photos from Las Vegas - Practice & Qualifying

Las Vegas NASCAR Cup starting lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph 1 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 28.853 187.156 2 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 29.003 0.150 186.188 3 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 29.063 0.210 185.803 4 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 29.068 0.215 185.771 5 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 29.103 0.250 185.548 6 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 29.160 0.307 185.185 7 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 29.168 0.315 185.134 8 60 Ryan Preece Ford 29.205 0.352 184.900 9 24 William Byron Chevrolet 29.217 0.364 184.824 10 17 Chris Buescher Ford 29.245 0.392 184.647 11 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 29.250 0.397 184.615 12 38 Zane Smith Ford 29.252 0.399 184.603 13 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 29.279 0.426 184.433 14 43 Erik Jones Toyota 29.285 0.432 184.395 15 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 29.289 0.436 184.370 16 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 29.294 0.441 184.338 17 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 29.338 0.485 184.062 18 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 29.343 0.490 184.030 19 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 29.356 0.503 183.949 20 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 29.363 0.510 183.905 21 48 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 29.376 0.523 183.824 22 22 Joey Logano Ford 29.376 0.523 183.824 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 29.387 0.534 183.755 24 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 29.455 0.602 183.331 25 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 29.478 0.625 183.187 26 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 29.493 0.640 183.094 27 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 29.493 0.640 183.094 28 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 29.504 0.651 183.026 29 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 29.530 0.677 182.865 30 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 29.652 0.799 182.113 31 2 Austin Cindric Ford 29.690 0.837 181.879 32 21 Josh Berry Ford 29.745 0.892 181.543 33 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 29.770 0.917 181.391 34 4 Noah Gragson Ford 30.059 1.206 179.647 35 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 30.250 1.397 178.512 36 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 30.607 1.754 176.430