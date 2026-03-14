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Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

Christopher Bell earns Las Vegas NASCAR Cup pole in JGR 1-2-3

Toyota absolutely dominated Saturday qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as the starting lineup is now set

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:

It's a Toyota lockout of the first two rows with Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2-3 in Las Vegas NASCAR Cup qualifying.

Christopher Bell rocketed to the top of the charts and was the only driver to break into the 28-second bracket. Four of Bell's 15 career poles have happened in Vegas, with the other three taking place in 2022 (first career pole in the Cup Series), 2023, and 2024.

"Our Interstate Batteries Camry feels very nice," said Bell with a smile after qualifying. "I've talked about this a lot through the last couple of races, but just super, super proud of my team. We're finally getting back to where we need to be and it feels good. We used to be able to qualify really well on these intermediates, and then, I don't know, it feels we fell a little bit off and now we got it back  My engineers, crew chief, my mechanics, my pit crew -- everybody has been doing such a good job in 2026. It's so fun to drive this #20 car, and I'm excited about tomorrow."

He bested teammate Denny Hamlin by a full 0.150s, with the two of them followed by Ty Gibbs in third, who is coming off of back-to-back top five finishes. Bubba Wallace completed the Toyota quartet in fourth, while Kyle Larson led the Chevrolets in fifth.

Ryan Blaney was the top-qualifying Ford driver in sixth, followed by championship leader Tyler Reddick in seventh, Ryan Preece eighth, William Byron ninth, and Chris Buescher tenth.

There were no incidents during the session, and all cars managed to record a time. Ty Dillon was the slowest of all, but he also didn't have any practice as he was one of four drivers whose cars struggled to get through inspection, earlier in the day.

Photos from Las Vegas - Practice & Qualifying

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Austin Cindric, Team Penske

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Joey Logano, Team Penske

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Las Vegas - Saturday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
18

Las Vegas NASCAR Cup starting lineup

cla # driver manufacturer time gap mph
1 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 28.853   187.156
2 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 29.003 0.150 186.188
3 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 29.063 0.210 185.803
4 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 29.068 0.215 185.771
5 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 29.103 0.250 185.548
6 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 29.160 0.307 185.185
7 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 29.168 0.315 185.134
8 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 29.205 0.352 184.900
9 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 29.217 0.364 184.824
10 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 29.245 0.392 184.647
11 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 29.250 0.397 184.615
12 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 29.252 0.399 184.603
13 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 29.279 0.426 184.433
14 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 29.285 0.432 184.395
15 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 29.289 0.436 184.370
16 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 29.294 0.441 184.338
17 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 29.338 0.485 184.062
18 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 29.343 0.490 184.030
19 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 29.356 0.503 183.949
20 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 29.363 0.510 183.905
21 48 USA Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 29.376 0.523 183.824
22 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 29.376 0.523 183.824
23 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 29.387 0.534 183.755
24 8 USA Kyle Busch Chevrolet 29.455 0.602 183.331
25 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 29.478 0.625 183.187
26 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 29.493 0.640 183.094
27 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 29.493 0.640 183.094
28 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 29.504 0.651 183.026
29 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 29.530 0.677 182.865
30 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 29.652 0.799 182.113
31 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 29.690 0.837 181.879
32 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 29.745 0.892 181.543
33 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 29.770 0.917 181.391
34 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 30.059 1.206 179.647
35 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 30.250 1.397 178.512
36 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 30.607 1.754 176.430

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