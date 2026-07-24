Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Practice report
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

Christopher Bell leads Brickyard 400 practice; Bubba Wallace and SVG hit wall

The Indianapolis practice session stayed green from start-to-finish, but some drivers still found trouble

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: David Allio

As part of an extended race weekend, NASCAR Cup teams got a 50-minute practice on Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

William Byron set the early pace with a 49.753s lap (180.893mph) around the historic speedway. Later, it was Hendrick Motorsports teammate went fastest of all with a 49.279s lap (182.633mph). But the Toyotas soon flexed their muscles, and Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing went fastest of all with a 49.043s lap (183.512mph).

At the end of the session, it was Toyota 1-2-3-4-5 with John-Hunter Nemechek second behind Bell, followed by Ty Gibbs, Erik Jones, and Denny Hamlin.

Larson led the way for Chevrolet in sixth, followed by Carson Hocevar, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney leading the way for Ford in ninth, and Daniel Suarez tenth. Larson was also the fastest driver in five-lap and ten-lap averages.

For those paying attention to the In-Season Challenge finals, Todd Gilliland was 32nd on the speed charts as he tries to claim a big underdog win against Blaney on Sunday, collecting the $1 million prize.

Practice setbacks

 

Early in the session, defending Brickyard 400 winner Bubba Wallace hit the wall at the exit of Turn 2 right before the end of the SAFER Barrier, causing visible damage to the right-side of the car. Not long after, Shane van Gisbergen got into the wall at corner exit as well, but not quite as hard as Wallace. Both returned to the track later in the practice.

Austin Cindric lost power on his first lap of practice, and the team had to spend a lot of time diagnosing the problem. He eventually made it back out into the track, only to lose power again with the dash shutting off, but the engine still running.

Ryan Preece suffered a flat left-rear tire in the middle of the session, but he was able to drive the car back to the pits.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 27

49.043

   183.512
2 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 28

+0.089

49.132

 0.089 183.180
3 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 30

+0.110

49.153

 0.021 183.102
4 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 27

+0.183

49.226

 0.073 182.830
5 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 26

+0.219

49.262

 0.036 182.697
6 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 36

+0.236

49.279

 0.017 182.634
7 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 30

+0.238

49.281

 0.002 182.626
8 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 26

+0.242

49.285

 0.004 182.611
9 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 24

+0.265

49.308

 0.023 182.526
10 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 32

+0.341

49.384

 0.076 182.245
11 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 35

+0.382

49.425

 0.041 182.094
12
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 27

+0.385

49.428

 0.003 182.083
13 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 32

+0.470

49.513

 0.085 181.770
14 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 38

+0.482

49.525

 0.012 181.726
15
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 17

+0.504

49.547

 0.022 181.646
16 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 35

+0.535

49.578

 0.031 181.532
17 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 31

+0.563

49.606

 0.028 181.430
18 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 21

+0.571

49.614

 0.008 181.400
19 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 28

+0.575

49.618

 0.004 181.386
20 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 18

+0.576

49.619

 0.001 181.382
21 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 36

+0.609

49.652

 0.033 181.262
22 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 40

+0.638

49.681

 0.029 181.156
23 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 27

+0.660

49.703

 0.022 181.076
24 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 31

+0.667

49.710

 0.007 181.050
25 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 25

+0.674

49.717

 0.007 181.025
26 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 22

+0.684

49.727

 0.010 180.988
27 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 21

+0.752

49.795

 0.068 180.741
28 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 17

+0.760

49.803

 0.008 180.712
29 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 30

+0.789

49.832

 0.029 180.607
30 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 26

+0.850

49.893

 0.061 180.386
31 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 30

+0.860

49.903

 0.010 180.350
32 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 29

+0.931

49.974

 0.071 180.094
33
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 30

+0.966

50.009

 0.035 179.968
34 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 28

+1.119

50.162

 0.153 179.419
35 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 26

+1.123

50.166

 0.004 179.404
36 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 24

+1.151

50.194

 0.028 179.304
37 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 30

+1.226

50.269

 0.075 179.037
38 C. MearsBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 20

+2.158

51.201

 0.932 175.778
39
D. DyeLive Fast Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet 5

+2.806

51.849

 0.648 173.581

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article What next for Alex Bowman after NASCAR retirement in 2027?
Next article Kyle Larson responds to Scott Dixon: NASCAR races are too long

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role

How to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
How to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

Hungarian GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli hits back at Ferrari

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Hungarian GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli hits back at Ferrari

Justin Allgaier set for NASCAR O'Reilly, JR Motorsports return

NASCAR O'Reilly
NOAP NASCAR O'Reilly
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Justin Allgaier set for NASCAR O'Reilly, JR Motorsports return

Charles Leclerc: "I don't expect us to have today's gap" in F1 Hungary qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Charles Leclerc: "I don't expect us to have today's gap" in F1 Hungary qualifying

Red Bull: "No miracles" for Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar after "a lot of complaints" in Hungarian GP practice

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Red Bull: "No miracles" for Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar after "a lot of complaints" in Hungarian GP practice