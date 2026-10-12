Christopher Bell reacts to photo finish: “We’re not teammates running to the line"
Bell fell 0.029s short of Chase Briscoe in the closest NASCAR Cup finish of 2026, adding an eighth runner-up result to a season with just one win
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Christopher Bell came out of seemingly nowhere, rapidly closing on teammate Chase Briscoe in the final two laps to get alongside him in a dramatic photo finish at Charlotte.
Bell still lost, crossing the line 0.029s short of the win in the closest finish of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season. Along with a victory in the Southern 500 at Darlington, Bell has eight runner-up finishes this year. It's a fact that annoys him, and leaving 20 points on the table every time that happens during the Chase could easily be the difference in becoming champion ... or not.
Bell really thought he was done after a big slide with 35 laps to go, and was surprised by how rapidly Briscoe's pace fell off at the end.
"I probably should have just stayed in it harder," said Bell on the finish. "I got a little wonky and thought I could out drag race him."
Bell could be seen cranking his neck all the way to the right as they raced across the finish line, watching Briscoe intently. The two drivers were lucky not to crash as they slammed doors at the exit of the final corner, sending both skating down the frontstretch.
"We're not teammates running to the line," declared Bell. "I think he would have done the same thing to me. Honestly, caught me by surprise because I didn't expect to get there."
Watch: Disappointed Bell reflects on heartbreaking Charlotte photo finish
Bell was clearly frustrated with the loss, and there weren't many positives he took from the race with another win just out of reach.
"This sport is about winning and we haven't won this year…that's it." And while the No. 20 has seemed to have the most potential overall this year, Bell lamented that "it doesn't show on paper."
He debrief with crew chief Adam Stevens after the race, and said that they were both "shocked it ended up the way it did. I don't know, I don't think anyone on the No. 20 car expected it to end like that but it is what it is."
Bell leaves Charlotte third in the standings, 51pts back of the lead after gaining just four points on championship leader Kyle Larson.
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