Christopher Bell was in rare comedic form after winning the Southern 500

Christopher Bell was downright effusive after winning the Southern 500.

There have been big victories over the years from the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals and the World of Outlaws to wins across all three national touring divisions including the Coca-Cola 600 and Bristol Night Race.

But the Southern 500 is the biggest of them all to date.

“Wow, what a night,” Bell said afterwards. “Darlington is literally the track that -- it is NASCAR. Like, there is no other track that's harder to drive, that rewards a talented driver more than Darlington and the Southern 500. This is the epitome of NASCAR, and I'm just super grateful to be here.

“Yeah, it's better than a dream come true.”

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

To say that he was in tremendous spirits afterwards would be an understatement. As this victory was also the kickoff for the Chase for the Championship, and not the previous Cup Series Playoffs format, he had jokes about his excitement for that too.

“I was debating on coming in here and making a joke about my two off weeks that I get since I won, I advance to the next round, I get to take the next two weeks off, but it ain't happening this year,” Bell said with a downright giddy grin on his face. “And I love it. I absolutely love it. That's the way it's supposed to be.

“Yeah, we're off to a great start, but no off weeks. Right back to work next week at Gateway and going have to -- I still believe that I will have to win more races in the Chase if I want to be the champion.

“Yeah, so we're off to a really good start, but there's no more off weeks, and I love it.”

Again, this is a guy that has a rain-shorted Coca-Cola 600 and Bristol Night Race win, but this is the pinnacle for him and his entire No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing team. This one just means more.

“Yeah, I always have because this racetrack is so hard, and the 500 miles here is just -- it is the ultimate test of mental toughness and just keeping yourself in it,” Bell said. “My Coke 600 is amazing, but I wish it was 600 miles, so hopefully -- yeah, hopefully I get another opportunity at the Coke 600.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously the Daytona 500, the Brickyard are races that everybody wants to win, but you know, these are the driver ones for sure.”

Bell, the driver, had to work for this one too.

He had just won the second stage when a slow pit stop dropped them to outside of the top 10 for the ensuing restart. In real time, crew chief Adam Stevens was unfazed.

"We don't know what the fuckin' future holds," he told Bell over the radio. "We're going to make the best out of the situation we have. We don't know when that downstream caution is going to fall, and that's what is going to decide this race."

There were indeed cautions, including one where the pit crew made up for their earlier error, giving them the lead off pit road. Then came the caution where the pit but Kyle Larson stayed out. Bell briefly lost a spot to Chase Elliott but drove back around and eventually picked off Larson, who was on a tire deficit.

There were several moments where Bell thought he was going to add to his seven runner-up finishes since his last win 33 races ago. He thought he was going to remain winless this season.

That’s why he was so excited afterwards.

“It was probably that damn winless streak I was on,” Bell said. “It makes me probably appreciate this more and soak it in more. You never know when your next win is going to come, if this is your last one.

“Yeah, that was too long. That was too long to go without winning, especially with the product that we're racing with, the Toyota race cars. I mean, they're absolutely incredible. Everyone else is winning … And we've been so close. We've been in position. I knew it was just a matter of time, but it was frustrating to go that long without winning.”

Bell also has reason to be excited about his championship pursuit too. He entered this race as the No. 6 seed, 50 points behind Denny Hamlin, and leaves Darlington just a dozen points back.

“I believe that the champion is going to be a Toyota,” Bell said. “I said that all week at media day. Then we've got four great drivers (and) great teams. I don't know. I mean, I go back to 2019 when all four of the JGR cars were incredible. This is right there with it.

“All of us are still in contention for the title. I believe it will be one of us four or, you know, one of the 23XI cars. We just have a great product right now, and TRD, Toyota has given us that platform, and our teams have hit it. Yeah, we need to make the most of it now, because we know how it goes. Right now we're on top, but we won't be up there forever, that's for sure.”

Before the press conference ended, Bell left with one more joke too -- one about a shared theme between himself and O’Reilly Series race winner Sheldon Creed.

They have both been defined by second-place finishes.

“This is very ironic,” Bell said. “We saved the best question for last, guys! Sheldon Creed won and Christopher Creed won. How about that? Oh, my gosh. … This is hilarious. That is absolutely hilarious. But, yeah, good stuff.”

Bell was in rare form.

Watch: Bell: Darlington victory 'a long time coming'