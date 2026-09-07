Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Race report
NASCAR Cup Darlington II

Christopher Bell passes Kyle Larson to win NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington

"It's been too damn long" -- After seven runner-up finishes, Christopher Bell finally returned to Victory Lane for the first time in 2026

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:

After 500 miles of racing at Darlington Raceway, Christopher Bell passed Kyle Larson with 12 laps to go, driving off with the Southern 500 victory.

Bell hadn't won a race since last September, and was frustrated with seven runner-up finishes in, until today, a winless 2026 season. Bell took the lead from Larson and then held on against Ty Gibbs in second and Tyler Reddick in third.

Ryan Blaney finished fourth, and Kyle Larson slid back to fifth on slightly older tires.

"It's been too damn long," said Bell after climbing from the car. "Oh, my gosh, man. I'm just so, so proud of all of these guys on this No. 20 car, all the mechanics, all the pit crew members. They deserve it more than anyone.

"Oh, my gosh, man, this has been a long time coming. Darlington has been one that I've always wanted to win since I got into the sport. This is the ultimate driver's track. You fans, you guys are the best. That's why we're here."

Watch: Bell pounces late to open Chase with win

Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry, Bubba Wallace, Joey Logano, and Ryan Preece filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Looking at other Chase drivers, Carson Hocevar was 11th, Austin Cindric 13th, Chase Elliott 14th, Denny Hamlin 18th, Chris Buescher 20th, Daniel Suarez 21st, and William Byron 37th.

Bell leaves Darlington second in the championship standings, 12pts adrift of Hamlin and the points lead.

Stage 1

Despite no track time before the start of the race, the opening lap was clean, with Daniel Suarez taking the lead from pole-sitter Reddick. He didn't hold it for long as Hamlin surged from the second row of the grid.

Wallace had some early door contact with A. Dillon, but other than that, things were fairly clean. Reddick moved back into the lead just before a scheduled competition caution.

On the restart, Hamlin moved back ahead and held it for some time. During the first round of green-flag pit stops, Heim was hit with an uncontrolled tire penalty.

With 30 laps to go, the back-and-forth battle between Hamlin and Reddick continued as Reddick claimed the top spot.

Wallace, who ran five laps longer than the leaders during the first pit stop cycle, surged up to second as the run progressed. However, he never got a shot at the lead a caution with nine laps left in the stage automatically ended it (per a recent rules update).

The cause? Hocevar slid up into Brad Keselowski, and sent the RFK co-owner spinning at the exit of Turn 4. Chase contender Buescher narrowly avoided being collected as well.

Reddick won Stage 1, followed by Wallace, Hamlin, Bell, Blaney, Briscoe, Preece, Cindric, Byron, and Gibbs.

During the pit stops, Preece had to give up a position inside the top ten to come back and tighten a wheel.

 

Stage 2

On the restart, Hamlin had a big moment as he spun the tires as Reddick led Wallace out front.

This entire stage ran caution-free, featuring multiple rounds of green-flag pit stops. During the first round, Keselowski spun sideways at the pit entry, but carried on. Things also went wrong for Buescher, smacking the wall and bending a toe link.

After the first round of pit stops, Wallace took the lead from Reddick. Larson was quietly moving forward, even as he touched the wall.

Wallace came down pit road first among the leaders, protecting against the undercut. Reddick had a significant moment, leaving his box without the left-front secured. He slammed on the brakes as a tire changer fell to the ground, backing up and falling down to eighth in the running order.

 

Briscoe jumped Wallace into the race lead, but they were concerned about not getting enough fuel in his No. 19 Toyota.

Eventually, Bell surged to the front, taking the lead and the Stage 2 win, followed by Larson, Briscoe, Hamlin, Wallace, Blaney, Berry, Byron, Reddick, Cindric.

Stage 3

During the stage break, Briscoe ran out of fuel and had to enter a closed pit while giving up all of his track position. 

The trouble for JGR continued, as both Hamlin and Bell lost several spots on pit road due to messy stops. 

That proved costly for Hamlin, as he was now in the middle of the pack and on the ensuing restart, got turned into the wall by Michael McDowell. The race stayed green, but he dropped to the back with bent/broken toelinks.

 

Larson led the way, and held command through the next round of pit stops.

The next caution was for Smith, who got turned off the nose of McDowell while in the middle, three-wide.

During the caution, Todd Gilliland pitted from the top spot after running long, and only a small handful of cars came down with him.

During the next run, Larson remained unchallenged as Bell moved up into the runner-up position.

With about 50 to go, Byron suddenly spun on the entrance of Turn 3. His issues only got worse from there, as something was clearly broken on the No. 24. "It just blew up," Byron told the team.

 

The entire field pitted during this yellow, with Bell and Briscoe jumping ahead of Larson. That caution got extended by some light raindrops hitting the track, but NASCAR did not feel it was necessary to stop the race.

The green flag finally waved with 37 laps to go in the Southern 500. Briscoe used up his teammate, muscling by Bell with some door-to-door contact.

A few laps later, the caution was back out for more raindrops. The red flag was displayed with 30 laps to go. After a brief stoppage, Elliott and Blaney gave the 23XI cars a friendly push to help them re-fire on pit road.

While Larson, Cindric, Logano, and Preece stayed out, most of the lead lap cars came down pit road.

On the restart, Bell led the way for those on fresh tires, and spend several laps trying to find a way around Larson. When the Hendrick driver bobbled with 12 laps to go, Bell cut underneath him and snatched the lead away.

He then held off Gibbs, taking the checkered flag one second clear of his closest competition.

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 367

4:03'06.079

12 73
2 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 367

+1.038

4:03'07.117

1.038 14 36
3 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 367

+2.533

4:03'08.612

1.495 13 46
4 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 367

+3.367

4:03'09.446

0.834 13 44
5 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 367

+3.932

4:03'10.011

0.565 12 41
6 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 367

+4.310

4:03'10.389

0.378 15 43
7
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
21 Ford 367

+5.240

4:03'11.319

0.930 13 34
8 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 367

+7.787

4:03'13.866

2.547 14 44
9 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 367

+8.548

4:03'14.627

0.761 13 28
10 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 367

+9.201

4:03'15.280

0.653 14 31
11 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 367

+9.591

4:03'15.670

0.390 13 26
12 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 367

+10.088

4:03'16.167

0.497 13 25
13 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 367

+12.509

4:03'18.588

2.421 12 28
14 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 367

+13.123

4:03'19.202

0.614 13 23
15 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 367

+13.830

4:03'19.909

0.707 13 22
16 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 367

+14.954

4:03'21.033

1.124 13 21
17 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 367

+15.714

4:03'21.793

0.760 13 20
18 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 367

+15.897

4:03'21.976

0.183 14 35
19
C. Heim 23XI Racing
67 Toyota 367

+16.355

4:03'22.434

0.458 13
20 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 367

+16.714

4:03'22.793

0.359 13 17
21 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 367

+16.765

4:03'22.844

0.051 14 16
22 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 367

+17.502

4:03'23.581

0.737 13 15
23 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 367

+18.617

4:03'24.696

1.115 12 14
24 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 367

+19.017

4:03'25.096

0.400 13 13
25 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 367

+21.305

4:03'27.384

2.288 16 12
26 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

4:03'25.498

1 Lap 12 11
27 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

4:03'26.023

0.525 13 10
28 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

4:03'26.215

0.192 13
29 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

4:03'27.050

0.835 12 8
30 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 366

+1 Lap

4:03'28.086

1.036 13 7
31 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

4:03'28.479

0.393 12 6
32 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 366

+1 Lap

4:03'28.636

0.157 12 5
33 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 366

+1 Lap

4:03'29.820

1.184 12 4
34
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
88 Chevrolet 365

+2 Laps

4:03'29.918

1 Lap 12 3
35 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 363

+4 Laps

4:03'29.538

2 Laps 16 2
36 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 363

+4 Laps

4:03'31.027

1.489 14 1
37 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 319

+48 Laps

3:22'37.031

44 Laps 13 6 Engine
38 United States C. Finchum Garage 66 66 Ford 243

+124 Laps

3:04'03.988

76 Laps 15 Suspension
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Kyle Busch Remembered: Rowdy's most dramatic moments at Darlington
Next article Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington

Final 2026 IndyCar championship standings after Laguna Seca

IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Final 2026 IndyCar championship standings after Laguna Seca

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Christopher Bell

Christopher Bell: New format brings "more pressure" and believes he has to start winning

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Christopher Bell: New format brings "more pressure" and believes he has to start winning

Christopher Bell explains what he saw after scary moment with tire changer

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire
Christopher Bell explains what he saw after scary moment with tire changer

Christopher Bell’s long-awaited movie review of ‘Days of Thunder’ is finally here

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Christopher Bell’s long-awaited movie review of ‘Days of Thunder’ is finally here
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin thinks one aspect of the Chase postseason format is 'bullsh*t'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin thinks one aspect of the Chase postseason format is 'bullsh*t'

Denny Hamlin explains just how hard it was driving without a rear camera at Daytona

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Denny Hamlin explains just how hard it was driving without a rear camera at Daytona

Does Denny Hamlin, NASCAR Chase favorite, get it done at 45?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Does Denny Hamlin, NASCAR Chase favorite, get it done at 45?

Latest news

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Southern 500 at Darlington

Christopher Bell passes Kyle Larson to win NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Christopher Bell passes Kyle Larson to win NASCAR Southern 500 at Darlington

Ferrari wins WEC Austin after late Toyota hydraulic failure

WEC
WEC WEC
COTA
Ferrari wins WEC Austin after late Toyota hydraulic failure

Alexander Rossi ends “terrible year” with Laguna Seca IndyCar podium

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Alexander Rossi ends “terrible year” with Laguna Seca IndyCar podium