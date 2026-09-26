Cleetus McFarland buys Greg Biffle's 2004 NASCAR Cup race car for $47,000

As part of the Mecum auction at Nashville Superspeedway, RFK Racing put forward a collection of performance vehicles and motorsports artifacts to be auctioned off.

Among the items was the iconic No. 16 National Guard-sponsored Ford Taurus (chassis RK-195) that Biffle drove throughout the 2004 NASCAR Cup season, and into 2005. The car includes a Roush-built 358 cubic-inch (5.8L) Ford V-8 engine. Biffle won two of his 19 career Cup Series victories during the 2004 season, but the RK-195's best result was a third at Atlanta in early 2005. Proceeds from the sale of the car will benfit the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund.

"Thank you to Jack Roush and everyone at Roush for including Greg’s car and pledging the proceeds to the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund," said Jordyn Biffle (Greg's niece) in a Facebook post. "We’re grateful for their support and proud to see this car continue to make a difference.

Cleetus buys Biffle's car

Greg Biffle wins Homestead 2004 (different chassis) Photo by: Autostock

YouTuber-turned-racer Cleetus McFarland (real name: Garrett Mitchell) who bought the car on Saturday. He became close personal friends with Greg before his untimely passing, and the Biffle family were planning to visit Cleetus in Florida when the fatal plane crash occurred.

Jack Roush was present at the auction, and Cleetus first placed a bid when it hit $35,000 from the online stream. He continued to throw his hat into the ring, ultimately taking the car for $47,000.

Cleetus embarked on his own racing career with Biffle as a mentor, and while he briefly considered giving it up after the tragedy, he has committed to further expanding his NASCAR career.

He now has two starts each in the NASCAR O'Reilly and NASCAR Truck Series, and has made eight starts in the primary ARCA division. Career highlights include a top five finish in the ARCA East race at Rockingham, an ARCA national series pole at Michigan, and a near-win in the Talladega ARCA race where he finished a close second.

He also recently bought a late model car in effort to gain more stock car racing experience.