Cleetus McFarland buys Greg Biffle's 2004 NASCAR Cup race car for $47,000
The 2004 No. 16 Roush Racing Ford Taurus sold to Cleetus at auction on Saturday, with proceeds benefitting the Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund
Greg Biffle 2004 Ford Taurus auctioned off
Cleetus buys Biffle's car
Greg Biffle wins Homestead 2004 (different chassis)
Photo by: Autostock
Jack Roush was present at the auction, and Cleetus first placed a bid when it hit $35,000 from the online stream. He continued to throw his hat into the ring, ultimately taking the car for $47,000.
Cleetus embarked on his own racing career with Biffle as a mentor, and while he briefly considered giving it up after the tragedy, he has committed to further expanding his NASCAR career.
He now has two starts each in the NASCAR O'Reilly and NASCAR Truck Series, and has made eight starts in the primary ARCA division. Career highlights include a top five finish in the ARCA East race at Rockingham, an ARCA national series pole at Michigan, and a near-win in the Talladega ARCA race where he finished a close second.
He also recently bought a late model car in effort to gain more stock car racing experience.
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