2024 Daytona 500: Complete starting lineup in pictures

40 cars will start the most-watched motorsports event in the United States this weekend, which also serves as the annual season-opener for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Logano earned Team Penske its first-ever pole in the 500 on Wednesday, ending a 11-year streak of Chevrolet dominating time trials at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Both B.J. McLeod and J.J. Yeley narrowly missed earning a spot in the 500 during Thursday's Duel races, which were won by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell.

Several drivers will be forced into backup cars after the frantic qualifying races. They include defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Daniel Hemric. Many others have to make repairs to their primary cars.

1. Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

2015 Daytona 500 winner

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

2. Michael McDowell - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2021 Daytona 500 winner

Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Love's Travel Stops Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

3. Tyler Reddick - No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 finish: 27th (2019 & 2021)

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Nasty Beast Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

4. Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 finish: 3rd (2023)

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DEWALT - Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

5. Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 2nd (2021)

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

6. Austin Cindric - No. 2 Team Penske Ford

2022 Daytona 500 winner

Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

7. Alex Bowman - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 5th (2023)

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

8. Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3x Daytona 500 winner (2016, 2019 & 2020)

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

9. Carson Hocevar - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Making Daytona 500 debut

Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Gainbridge/Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

10. John Hunter Nemechek - No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Best Daytona 500 finish: 11th (2020)

John Hunter Nemechek, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Dollar Tree Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

11. Erik Jones - No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Best Daytona 500 finish: 3rd (2019)

Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, AdventHealth Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

12. Harrison Burton - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 26th (2023)

Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, Motorcraft / DEX Imaging Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

13. Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 7th (2023)

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

14. Zane Smith - No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 13th (2023)

Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, WeatherTech Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

15. Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 finish: 25th (2023)

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy Toyota Camry Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

16. Brad Keselowski - No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 3rd (2014)

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Castrol Edge Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

17. Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 7th (2016 & 2019)

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

18. William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 21st (2019)

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

19. Chris Buescher - No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 3rd (2020)

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fastenal Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

20. Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 3rd (2022)

Chase Briscoe, Stewart Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

21. Ross Chastain - No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 7th (2021)

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Busch Light Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

22. Justin Haley - No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 13th (2020)

Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, TreeTop Apple Juice/Jacob Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

23. Jimmie Johnson - No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

2x Daytona 500 winner (2006 & 2013)

Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Carvana Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

24. Bubba Wallace - No. 23XI Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 finish: 2nd (2018 & 2022)

Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, McDonald's Toyota Camry Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

25. Ryan Preece - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 6th (2021)

Ryan Preece, Stewart Haas Racing, HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

26. Kaz Grala - No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 26th (2022)

Kaz Grala, Front Row Motorsports, Ruedebusch Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

27. Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Best Daytona 500 finish: 2nd (2016)

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

28. AJ Allmendinger - No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 3rd (2009 & 2017)

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

29. Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 8th (2020)

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili's Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

30. Josh Berry - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Making Daytona 500 debut

Josh Berry, Stewart Haas Racing, SunnyD Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

31. Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 27th (2023)

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, gener8tor Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

32. Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 2nd (2017 & 2020)

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/PEAK Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

33. Austin Dillon - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

2018 Daytona 500 winner

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

34. Kyle Busch - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 2nd (2019)

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

2023 Daytona 500 winner

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, Boost by Kroger/Cottonelle Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

36. Riley Herbst - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 10th (2023)

Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, Monster Energy Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

37. Daniel Hemric - No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 12th (2022)

Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

38. Noah Gragson - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 24th (2023)

Noah Gragson, Stewart Haas Racing, Black Rifle Coffee / Ranger Boats Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

39. Anthony Alfredo - No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Best Daytona 500 finish: 32nd (2021)

Anthony Alfredo, Beard Motorsports, Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

40. David Ragan - No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

Best Daytona 500 finish: 4th (2020)