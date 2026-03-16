Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Las Vegas I
23XI Racing remains firmly in control of the championship standings
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
No one is really making a dent in Tyler Reddick's impressive points lead, which remains +61 points after the fifth race of the year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
He has led the standings since winning the season-opening Daytona 500 last month. His 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace,is back in the runner-up spot, jumping ahead of Blaney after the Penske driver got caught out by an ill-timed caution.
With his 61st career win on Sunday at LVMS, Denny Hamlin is now fourth in points, with Chase Elliott leading the Hendrick Motorsports fleet in fifth.
A tough day for Shane van Gisbergen has dropped him from fifth all the way down to 16th -- the final spot inside the provisional 'Chase' field. He is tied with Daniel Suarez and AJ Allmendinger for that critical spot.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Las Vegas I (Race 5 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|255
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|194
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|188
|4
|Denny Hamlin
|177
|5
|Chase Elliott
|168
|6
|Christopher Bell
|164
|7
|Kyle Larson
|157
|8
|William Byron
|157
|9
|Chris Buescher
|146
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|140
|11
|Joey Logano
|135
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|127
|13
|Ryan Preece
|125
|14
|Michael McDowell
|122
|15
|Carson Hocevar
|118
|16
|Shane van Gisbergen
|117
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Daniel Suarez
|117
|18
|AJ Allmendinger
|117
|19
|Zane Smith
|108
|20
|Ross Chastain
|94
|21
|John Hunter Nemechek
|91
|22
|Kyle Busch
|90
|23
|Riley Herbst
|86
|24
|Austin Dillon
|81
|25
|Ty Dillon
|80
|26
|Chase Briscoe
|76
|27
|Erik Jones
|76
|28
|Noah Gragson
|73
|29
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|72
|30
|Austin Cindric
|71
|31
|Todd Gilliland
|68
|32
|Josh Berry
|56
|33
|Cody Ware
|52
|34
|Cole Custer
|52
|35
|Connor Zilisch
|50
|36
|Alex Bowman
|23
|37
|Casey Mears
|9
|38
|BJ McLeod
|3
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