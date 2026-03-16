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NASCAR Cup Las Vegas

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Las Vegas I

23XI Racing remains firmly in control of the championship standings

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

No one is really making a dent in Tyler Reddick's impressive points lead, which remains +61 points after the fifth race of the year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He has led the standings since winning the season-opening Daytona 500 last month. His 23XI Racing teammate, Bubba Wallace,is back in the runner-up spot, jumping ahead of Blaney after the Penske driver got caught out by an ill-timed caution.

With his 61st career win on Sunday at LVMS, Denny Hamlin is now fourth in points, with Chase Elliott leading the Hendrick Motorsports fleet in fifth.

A tough day for Shane van Gisbergen has dropped him from fifth all the way down to 16th -- the final spot inside the provisional 'Chase' field. He is tied with Daniel Suarez and AJ Allmendinger for that critical spot. 

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Las Vegas I (Race 5 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points
1 Tyler Reddick  255
2 Bubba Wallace 194
3 Ryan Blaney 188
4 Denny Hamlin 177
5 Chase Elliott 168
6 Christopher Bell 164
7 Kyle Larson 157
8 William Byron 157
9 Chris Buescher 146
10 Ty Gibbs 140
11 Joey Logano 135
12 Brad Keselowski 127
13 Ryan Preece 125
14 Michael McDowell 122
15 Carson Hocevar 118
16 Shane van Gisbergen 117
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Daniel Suarez 117
18 AJ Allmendinger 117
19 Zane Smith 108
20 Ross Chastain 94
21 John Hunter Nemechek 91
22 Kyle Busch 90
23 Riley Herbst 86
24 Austin Dillon 81
25 Ty Dillon 80
26 Chase Briscoe 76
27 Erik Jones 76
28 Noah Gragson 73
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 72
30 Austin Cindric 71
31 Todd Gilliland 68
32 Josh Berry 56
33 Cody Ware 52
34 Cole Custer 52
35 Connor Zilisch 50
36 Alex Bowman 23
37 Casey Mears 9
38 BJ McLeod 3

 

 

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