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NASCAR Cup North Wilkesboro

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after North Wilkesboro 2026

Hamlin has extended his championship lead, while Logano and Van Gisbergen made huge gains in the fight to make the Chase

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

After 450 laps of racing at North Wilkesboro, Joey Logano secured his first win of the 2026 season, and jumped back above the Chase cut-line with a huge points day.

At the very top of the standings, Denny Hamlin extended his advantage after a mid-race incident for Tyler Reddick and a late-race speeding penalty for Ryan Blaney. Hamlin now holds a 68-point lead over Reddick, with Blaney 87 points behind.

Around the cut-line, Austin Cindric has fallen back down to the bubble after a big night for both Logano (+49) and Shane van Gisbergen (+54). Cindric is 33 points above Erik Jones for the 16th and final spot.

No one moved more than two positions either way in the standings after North Wilkesboro, and there are now just five races left in the regular season. Next up is the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after North Wilkesboro (Race 21 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 842 --
2 Tyler Reddick 774 --
3 Ryan Blaney 755 --
4 Ty Gibbs 708 --
5 Chase Elliott 634 --
6 Kyle Larson 616 --
7 Carson Hocevar 598 +1
8 Chase Briscoe 587 +2
9 Chris Buescher 585 -2
10 Christopher Bell 574 -1
11 Daniel Suarez 558 --
12 William Byron 546 --
13 Bubba Wallace 531 --
14 Shane van Gisbergen 516 +1
15 Joey Logano 511 +2
16 Austin Cindric 495 -2
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Erik Jones 462 --
18 Ryan Preece 447 --
19 Brad Keselowski 437 --
20 Michael McDowell 412 +1
21 Ross Chastain 412 -1
22 AJ Allmendinger 397 --
23 Todd Gilliland 384 +1
24 Zane Smith 371 -1
25 Riley Herbst 369 --
26 John Hunter Nemechek 350 +1
27 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 347 -1
28 Austin Dillon 341 --
29 Alex Bowman 292 --
30 Ty Dillon 259 +1
31 Noah Gragson 253 -1
32 Cole Custer 246 --
33 Josh Berry 234 --
34 Connor Zilisch 213 --
35 Cody Ware 177 --
36 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
37 Casey Mears 10 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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