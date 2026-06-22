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NASCAR Cup San Diego

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after San Diego 2026

Just eight points now separate Tyler Reddick and Denny Hamlin in the fight for control of the regular season standings

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

Surprisingly, Denny Hamlin managed to edge closer to Tyler Reddick in the points battle after the San Diego street course race.

While battling for the race win, Tyler Reddick made contact with teammate Corey Heim, and cut a left-front tire down soon after. That cost him over 20 points as he fell to 25th in the running order. Hamlin finished 14th, slicing the margin from 19 points to just eight entering Sonoma Raceway.

The biggest gainer in the standings is Ryan Preece, who vaulted back up into the Chase, moving from 19th to 16th after a strong points day in San Diego. Shane van Gisbergen's promising day ended in a huge crash, dropping him three positions in the standings to 17th, now five points out.

But SVG wasn't actually the biggest loser overall, as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. dropped four positions from 22nd to 26th.

There's also a new driver popping up inside the top ten, with Chase Briscoe replacing Christopher Bell in P10.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after San Diego (Race 17 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
1 Tyler Reddick  716 --
2 Denny Hamlin 708 --
3 Ryan Blaney 583 --
4 Kyle Larson 536 +2
5 Ty Gibbs 535 --
6 Chase Elliott 534 -2
7 Chris Buescher 500 --
8 Daniel Suarez 478 --
9 Carson Hocevar 476 --
10 Chase Briscoe 431 +2
11 Bubba Wallace 429 +2
12 Christopher Bell 422 -2
13 William Byron 421 -2
14 Erik Jones 372 +1
15 Austin Cindric 370 +1
16 Ryan Preece 367 +3
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 362 -3
18 Joey Logano 357 --
19 Brad Keselowski 354 -2
20 AJ Allmendinger 346 +1
21 Michael McDowell 333 -1
22 Ross Chastain 327 +1
23 Zane Smith 316 +1
24 Riley Herbst 309 +3
25 Todd Gilliland 306 --
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 303 -4
27 John Hunter Nemechek 298 -1
28 Austin Dillon 270 --
29 Noah Gragson 216 --
30 Josh Berry 208 --
31 Ty Dillon 202 --
32 Alex Bowman 199 --
33 Cole Custer 194 --
34 Connor Zilisch 165 --
35 Cody Ware 152 --
36 Kevin Magnussen 11 N/A
37 Casey Mears 10 -1
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 N/A
39 Katherine Legge 8 -2
40 BJ McLeod 3 -2

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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