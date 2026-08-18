Connor Zilisch couldn’t say ‘no’ to a Cup ride at Hendrick Motorsports

Loyalty means a great deal to Connor Zilisch but this is Hendrick Motorsports.

The 20-year-old is trudging along through a challenging Cup Series rookie season with Trackhouse Racing but already knows where he is going after that first contract expires after next season -- the No. 48 Ally Chevrolet.

It is a unique scenario because Rick Hendrick has coveted Zilisch ever since last season, when he won 11 times in the O’Reilly Series for JR Motorsports, which has a technical alliance with the Chevrolet flagship, but was on loan from Trackhouse.

This is the same Trackhouse, by the way, that parted ways with Daniel Suarez last year just to make room for both Zilisch and Shane Van Gisbergen to pair alongside veteran Ross Chastain after signing the youngster to a development deal in 2024.

At the same time, Trackhouse has fallen into both competitive and financial headwinds and it’s hard to say ‘no’ when Hendrick offers a Cup Series ride. This became a matter of loyalty to Trackhouse owner Justin Marks versus common sense to reaching his maximum potential.

“Yeah, I mean I've definitely grown up, no matter where I was racing, I have always been a loyalty guy and Justin has done so much for me, not only on the track and with the opportunities he’s given me, but also being a friend of mine off the track, a team owner, and someone I can lean on and go to for anything,” Zilisch said during a media call with Hendrick and vice chairman Jeff Gordon.

There’s an obvious but coming if you can’t tell …

“But at the end of the day, when Mr. Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports has an availability and possibility to drive for their NASCAR team, it’s very hard to say no to that,” said Zilisch. “So I’m very appreciative of Justin and everything he’s done for me. It’s an honor for me to get to race for him and get to know him as a person and a dad, and he has a great family.

“I’m excited for the next year and a half with Trackhouse and excited to close that book on a high note and continue to work hard and chase wins with them.”

From a Hendrick Motorsports standpoint, Zilisch checks many of the same boxes as William Byron, in that he simply looks and behaves like a Rick Hendrick driver. He has the professionalism, youthful upside and work ethic to pair with the natural talent.

There was also an opening with the team giving Alex Bowman another year to close the book on his full-time racing career while also buying time for Zilisch to complete his Trackhouse chapter. Ally, which has been a B2B partner of Rick Hendrick since it was the General Motors Acceptance Corporation, was also on board with Zilisch.

It just made all the sense in the world for all parties to come together in 2028.

“Well, you know, watching Connor in the JRM cars, I was impressed and blown away, and I think I mentioned to him one day, I hoped that we would be able to have him in our Cup cars,” Hendrick said. “But when Alex decided this was going to be his last year in ’27 and we found out Connor would be available in ’28, and Ally has been such an unbelievable sponsor, and the two just really fit.”

Hendrick says this deal was able to be put together and announced a year and a half early because Marks gave his blessing. Hendrick called Marks ‘phenomenal’ is their communication. Gordon said ‘the stars pretty much aligned’ with all the contracts.

It also helps, Gordon added, that all the Chevrolet teams routinely communicate with each other from a competition alliance standpoint.

For Zilisch, he still wants to improve with Trackhouse, and hopes to have success in 2027 before making the move over to Hendrick. It’s been a challenging first season. He is 34th in the standings with just a single top-10.

And while it’s ordinary for rookies to struggles, there have been similar struggles for Chastain too, with ‘SVG’ surprisingly enjoying the best season, even on ovals, beyond his bread and butter road course victories.

“It’s been a disappointing season for us,” Zilisch said. “We're used to winning a lot more races, and we got a new car, and we're working hard. They’re digging in and I think we are working harder than we have ever worked and we’re seeing progress.

“We are not where we need to be, but our company, when we dig in, and we have talented people, we’ll figure it out. What I love about our company is that we don't point any fingers and we don't jump on each other.

“We lock arms, stay together we're stronger together, and they're not going to keep us down forever. So I think we see we're seeing the growth. We're getting better, and not where we want to be, but we're never going to surrender.”

Of course, he says that as he is leaving for Hendrick Motorsports, but the point is that he says he is committed to doing his part to leave Trackhouse better than how he first got to it. His a winner at every level he has competed at so far, including the Rolex 24, and wants to be his best self when he gets into the 48.

“I've been fortunate to drive so many different cars and series at 20 years old,” Zilisch said. “I have learned a lot of lessons, and never had a challenge as tough as the Cup Series, so I’m going to keep learning as much as I can and become the driver I know I am capable of becoming.

“I also know that comes with time, and I’m patient, and I am hungry. … There is a lot to learn and I am excited for this process. I also have a lot of time between now and 2028 and I want to win races for Trackhouse and be successful with the team I’m part of now.

“But I am excited for what’s to come.”