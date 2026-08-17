Connor Zilisch signs with Hendrick Motorsports for 2028 in multi-year deal

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Connor Zilisch has locked in his future at the top level of stock car racing, and that will take him to the most successful team in NASCAR history.

In 2028, Zilisch will join Hendrick Motorsports, replacing Alex Bowman after he retires from full-time NASCAR competition. He will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for HMS and Ally will serve as the full-season sponsor.

“Connor is a truly gifted young racer,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “His talent behind the wheel is exceptional, but I’m even more impressed by the person he is. When someone with that kind of ability and character becomes available, you do everything you can to bring them into your organization. We have tremendous confidence in Connor, and we believe he’s the right driver to build on the legacy of the No. 48 Ally team for many years to come.”

The 20-year-old is one of the highest-rated prospects in the sport. He has 13 NASCAR O'Reilly wins, including ten in a single season (2025). He even won on debut at Watkins Glen in 2024. Zilisch also scored five ARCA wins in just nine total starts. Zilisch has even had success outside of stock car racing now, including class victories in IMSA's most prestigious races -- the Rolex 24 at Daytona and Sebring 12 Hours.

Zilisch is currently competing in his full-time Cup season as the driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. It's been a learning curve, plagued by misfortune and mistakes. He has one top ten -- a seventh at Sonoma -- and eight DNFs, leaving him 34th of 35 full-time drivers in the points standings.

But as the season progresses, Zilisch is finding his footing. At Hendrick, he will have all the tools he needs to find success in the Cup Series.

“This is one of those moments you dream about as a kid,” said Zilisch in a release from the team. “Hendrick Motorsports has always represented the standard in our sport, and being entrusted to help continue that legacy means everything to me. The chance to drive a Chevrolet for Mr. Hendrick, carry the colors of an incredible partner like Ally and compete alongside some of the best drivers and people in racing is what you work so hard for. I’m grateful for the confidence they’ve shown in me, and it’s my job to prove they made the right decision.”

It's unclear what will become of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing entry at this time.