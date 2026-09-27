Corey Heim jumped by crew members and punched in Martinsville altercation

There was chaos after Saturday night's late model race at Martinsville Speedway, with Caden Kvapil (brother of Carson) winning the prestigious ValleyStar Credit Union 300. This event has existed in some form since 1970, with some calling it the Daytona 500 of late model stock car racing.

At the white flag, Kvapil went three-wide for the lead with Treyten Lapcevich in the middle and Corey Heim on the inside. As they filed into Turn 1, Heim made contact with the rear of Lapcevich, sending him sideways and allowing Kvapil to drive off with the race win.

Heim and Lapcevich then made more door-to-door contact for the rest of the lap with Heim taking second, and Lapcevich third.

Moments later, Heim drove into the side of Lapcevich's car, actually going airborne as he climbed over the door and across the hood. Both cars sustained major damage. Again, all of this took place after the race was over.

Not long after, a confrontation broke out near the famous hot dog shack inside the Martinsville infield.

Heim appeared to be backing away as members of Lapcevich’s team approached him, and started swinging. He continued to try and de-escalate as one individual from the Chad Bryant Racing crew grabbed Heim as his back was against the hot dog stand, beneath a menu sign reading ‘A Half Mile of Mayhem’. Heim was hit or punched multiple times while covering his head, and a police officer quickly escorted him away from the scene.

Here's two different views of the fight below:

Heim actually had a good relationship with Chad Bryant entering this race and even drove for him in the past with Heim making his ARCA debut in a car owned by Bryant. He made 13 ARCA starts for Bryant in the 2019 season.

It's also worth noting that Lapcevich also attempted to confront Heim on pit road, but Bryant intervened before the later infield altercation.

Heim was wearing his 23XI Racing firesuit, and is set to drive for the team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin on a full-time basis in 2027. As a part-time Cup driver, he won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis and the inaugural running of the San Diego Street Course earlier in the 2026 season. He is also the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion.

There was also a brawl earlier in the day at Martinsville, involving drivers Brad Housewright and Chase Burrow.

And of course, the very top level of stock car racing had a major fight just one week ago at Bristol, when Carson Hocevar punched Ryan Blaney.

Watch: From on-track to fight, this is what happened between Blaney and Hocevar