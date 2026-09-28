Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight
Heim was confronted by several members of the Chad Bryant Racing after the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race at Martinsville Speedway
Corey Heim's new souvenir
At the end of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, Corey Heim was involved in a wild altercation by the famous hot dog stand in the infield.
Caden Kvapil won the prestigious late model race, while Heim made contact with Treyten Lapcevich as he took second away on the final lap. The two drivers then collided after the checkered flag, with Heim's car climbing over the top of Lapcevich's machine.
Minutes later, several members of Lapcevich's Chad Bryant Racing team -- including team owner Chad Bryant himself -- confronted Heim next to the hot dog stand. Punches were thrown and Heim ended up with his back against the menu, with the words 'A Half Mile of Mayhem' above his head. The team continued to go after Heim, with one failed punch going behind his head and actually denting the menu. Heim never attempted to punch anyone back in the chaos.
Heim later posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up on social media, with a caption that read: "Solid effort, but at least make it count next time."
Now, Heim has revealed that he took home a souvenir from the Martinsville fight -- the dented menu. He posted a picture of it hanging on his wall, right next to the grandfather clock he won for his 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory at the Martinsville half-mile.
"New office piece," the post's caption read. "Poor thing took a beating this weekend."
Heim is rising star in NASCAR who will race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, driving for 23XI Racing. As a part-time driver, he managed to win two Cup races this year with stunning victories in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as the inaugural running of the San Diego Street Course.
Watch: Race Rewind: Larson puts on clinic at Kansas
Share Or Save This Story
Corey Heim jumped by crew members and punched in Martinsville fight
41 NASCAR Cup cars on Daytona entry list with five open teams
Corey Heim is accomplishing feats NASCAR hasn't seen in decades
Latest news
George Russell Baku F1 win sparks "cracked the code" theory
Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight
Sebastien Buemi: #8 Toyota won Fuji WEC race with the fifth-fastest car but it wasn’t luck
How was Valtteri Bottas so much slower than Sergio Perez in the Azerbaijan GP?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments