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NASCAR Cup

Corey Heim takes home souvenir from Martinsville fight

Heim was confronted by several members of the Chad Bryant Racing after the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race at Martinsville Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
CoreyHeim

Corey Heim's new souvenir

At the end of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, Corey Heim was involved in a wild altercation by the famous hot dog stand in the infield.

Caden Kvapil won the prestigious late model race, while Heim made contact with Treyten Lapcevich as he took second away on the final lap. The two drivers then collided after the checkered flag, with Heim's car climbing over the top of Lapcevich's machine.

Minutes later, several members of Lapcevich's Chad Bryant Racing team -- including team owner Chad Bryant himself -- confronted Heim next to the hot dog stand. Punches were thrown and Heim ended up with his back against the menu, with the words 'A Half Mile of Mayhem' above his head. The team continued to go after Heim, with one failed punch going behind his head and actually denting the menu. Heim never attempted to punch anyone back in the chaos.

Heim later posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up on social media, with a caption that read: "Solid effort, but at least make it count next time."

Now, Heim has revealed that he took home a souvenir from the Martinsville fight -- the dented menu. He posted a picture of it hanging on his wall, right next to the grandfather clock he won for his 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series victory at the Martinsville half-mile.

"New office piece," the post's caption read. "Poor thing took a beating this weekend."

 

Heim is rising star in NASCAR who will race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, driving for 23XI Racing. As a part-time driver, he managed to win two Cup races this year with stunning victories in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as the inaugural running of the San Diego Street Course. 

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